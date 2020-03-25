2nd coronavirus death reported in Mississippi

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. The case was a male 60-65 years old from Holmes County with underlying health conditions. He died while hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, Mississippi had 320 cases and one previous death reported in a male 60-65 from Hancock County with underlying health conditions.

“We knew that more deaths would be inevitable, just as we expect numerous new cases. It is a very sad update to report, regardless,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “Please do your part by practicing all preventive measures. It is vitally important that we all do what we can right now to help slow the spread of this virus.”

Preventive measures Mississippians can take include the following:

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.

Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.

If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.

Avoid social gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.

Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet apart from others in a group.

For more information on prevention measures and the latest guidance, download the free MS Ready mobile app or visit www.HealthyMS.com/covid-19.