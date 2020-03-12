1  of  10
Breaking News
LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns Cher postpones Saturday’s North Little Rock performance due to coronavirus concerns, rescheduled to Sept. 20 5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6 WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of ADH gives update on state’s coronavirus response, school closures expected Sun Belt cancels 2020 Basketball Championships LR mayor issues declaration of emergency over coronavirus concerns SEC cancels remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville Hamilton is coming to Little Rock! The Latest: Visitors banned from US Congress due to virus Dow falls 1,700 points as Trump’s crisis response underwhelms traders, slams stocks
1  of  10
Closings
Bauxite School District Benton School District Bryant School District Dollarway School District Jacksonville North Pulaski SD Little Rock School District North Little Rock School District Pine Bluff School District Pulaski Co. Special School District White Hall School District

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has just announced there are five new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas for a total of six.

These cases are in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson, and Grant Counties.  Schools in those four counties will close starting tomorrow and remain closed through March 27th.

All schools in those counties have been ordered closed for the next two weeks.

Do you want to receive our latest updates on coronavirus in Arkansas? Download our app from the App Store or Google Play then subscribe to notifications and follow Coronavirus Coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories