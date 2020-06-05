1  of  3
Breaking News
ASU Board approves flat tuition, fee rates; budgets reduced Jacksonville Police investigate early morning homicide Boy killed in North Little Rock shooting

7 Arkansas State athletes positive for COVID-19, no symptoms

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Seven Arkansas State athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating for 14 days.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse says the seven athletes are from three sports and all are asymptomatic.

They learned the results Wednesday.

Damphousse said contact tracing has begun, and anyone who has been exposed to any of the seven athletes will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

An Arkansas State spokesman said he didn’t know how many athletes have been tested since they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Front Lines