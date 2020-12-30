A CLOSER LOOK: 1,501 COVID-19 nursing home deaths

AHCA aiming to get residents/staff vaccinated by the end of January

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been a total of 1,501 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19, an increase of 216 since December 14, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Nursing homes account for a bit more than 40% of deaths from the virus.

This week, the long-term community began receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) statement.

The main issue is if it should be mandated for staff, or made optional. This is something that could be made on a facility-by-facility basis. “It is expected that some will mandate it, while others will make it optional but encourage that staff receives the vaccination. Over time, we believe that the bulk of our residents and staff will receive it, but it is going to be a process that requires education and patience,” according to AHCA.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 12/21

Amberwood Health & Rehab, Saline County: 2 deaths (5 total)

Arkansas State Veterans Home-Fayetteville, Washington County: 4 deaths (9 total)

Belvedere Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 2 deaths

Briarwood Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Pulaski County: 5 deaths (12 total)

Chapel Woods Health & Rehab., Bradley County: 8 deaths (9 total)

Craighead Nursing Center, Craighead County: 3 deaths (11 total)

Crawford Healthcare and Rehab. Center, Crawford County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Crestpark of Mariana, Lee County: 4 deaths

Dardanelle Nursing & Rehab. Center, Yell County: 2 deaths (total 6)

Heartland Rehabilitation & Care Ctr.,: Saline County: 7 deaths

Highland Court, A Rehab. & Resident Care Facility, Searcy County: 1 death (7 total)

Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, Union County: 1 death (21 deaths)

Lake Hamilton Health & Rehab., Garland County: 2 deaths (7 total)

Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab., Lawrence County: 5 deaths (19 total)

Lonoke Health & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death (7 total)

Maple Healthcare, Prairie County: 1 death

North Hills Life Care & Rehab., Washington County: 1 death (8 total)

Oakdale Nursing Facility, White County: 1 death (2 total)

Paris Health & Rehab. Ctr., Logan County: 3 deaths

Pleasant Manor Nursing & Rehab., Little River County: 8 deaths (22 total)

Randolph County Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (29 total)

Rector Nursing & Rehab., Clay County: 1 death (7 total)

River Chase Rehab. & Care Center, Conway County: 1 death (2 total)

Rogers Health & Rehab. Center, Benton County: 4 deaths (11 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Harrison; Boone County: 1 death (16 total)

Southfork River Therapy & Living, Fulton County: 2 deaths

St. Michael’s Place, Jackson County: 1 death (3 total)

The Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth Place, Columbia County: 3 deaths (12 total)

The Springs of Jonesboro, Craighead County: 1 death (20 total)

The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis, Crittenden County: 2 deaths (17 total)

The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County: 1 death (8 total)

The Water of Fort Smith, Sebastian County: 4 deaths (11 total)

The Waters of West Dixon, Pulaski County: 3 deaths

The Woods of Monticello Health & Rehab Ctr, Drew County: 3 deaths

Valley Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center, Crawford County: 2 deaths

Waldron Nursing Center, Scott County: 6 deaths

This list totals 99 deaths; ADH reported 107 expired residents

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 12/28

Amberwood Health & Rehab, Saline County: 7 deaths (12 total)

Arkansas Convalescent Center, Jefferson County: 10 deaths (13 total)

Belvedere Nursing Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (3 total)

Chapel Woods Health & Rehab., Bradley County: 2 deaths (11 total)

Conway Healthcare & Rehab., Faulkner County: 1 death (6 total)

Cottage Lane Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 3 deaths (17 total)

Courtyard Gardens Health & Rehab. Ctr., Clark County: 1 death (4 total)

Craighead Nursing Center, Craighead County: 1 death (12 total)

Crawford Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Crawford County: 4 deaths (7 total)

Crestpark of Dewitt, Arkansas County: 7 deaths (8 total)

Crestpark of Mariana, Lee County: 2 deaths (6 total)

Dardanelle Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Yell County: 2 deaths (6 total)

East Point Health & Rehab., Lincoln County: 5 deaths

Greene Acres Nursing Home, Greene County: 1 death (7 total)

Highland Court, A Rehab. & Resident Care Facility, Searcy County: 6 deaths (13 total)

Hiram Shaddox Health & Rehab., Boone County: 2 deaths

Innisfree Health & Rehab, Benton County: 18 deaths (21 total)

Jamestown Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 4 deaths (23 total)

Johnson Co Health & Rehab.-Clarksville; Johnson County: 1 death

Lake Village Rehab. & Care Ctr., Chicot County: 1 death (4 total)

Maple Healthcare, Prairie County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Montgomery County Nursing home, Montgomery County: 2 deaths (6 total)

Promenade Health & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death

Providence PPC-Springdale ALF, Benton County: 1 death

Randolph Co Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (30 total)

Sheridan Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Grant County: 1 death

Somerset Senior Living at Pine Hills, Ouachita County: 4 deaths (7 total)

Southern Trace Rehab. & Care Ctr., Saline County: 13 deaths (18 total)

Springdale Health & Rehab, Benton County: 15 deaths

The Atrium at Serenity Point-ALF, Pulaski County: 5 deaths

The Green House Cottages of Southern Hills, Cleveland County: 7 deaths (9 total)

The Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth Place, Columbia County: 1 death (13 total)

The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County: 1 death (9 total)

The Waters of Mountain View, Stone County: 3 deaths (16 total)

The Woods of Monticello Health & Rehab. Ctr., Drew County: 1 death (4 total)

Village on the Park-Rogers, Benton County: 2 deaths

Wood-Lawn Heights, Independence County: 3 deaths (4 total)

This list totals 142 deaths; ADH reported 109 expired residents

On Tuesday, December 29, Arkansas had its highest single-day record for COVID-19 deaths — 66.

Arkansas added 2718 new cases (1449 PCR, 1269 antigen) on Tuesday. The top counties reporting new cases include:

Pulaski – 424

Benton – 214

Garland – 149

Washington – 145

Faulkner – 110

White – 110

