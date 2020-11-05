A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — No state in the country has been immune from COVID-19 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

In the span of fewer than 90 days, Arkansans across the state have died from the new coronavirus: Young, old, Black, white, Asian, Latino, Marshallese. “This is an equal opportunity virus,” said Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

REMEMBERING THOSE WHO HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19

3/24. Brian Dill Sr., 59. Sherwood. Pulaski County. Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele confirmed Dill’s death was from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and several family members, according to an obituary from Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (1).

59. Sherwood. Pulaski County. Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele confirmed Dill’s death was from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and several family members, according to an obituary from Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (1). 3/24. William “Bill” Barton, 90. Cleburne County. He was a church greeter at Greers Ferry First Assembly of God. Benton was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. He died at Conway Regional Hospital in Faulkner County. (2).

90. Cleburne County. He was a church greeter at Greers Ferry First Assembly of God. Benton was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. He died at Conway Regional Hospital in Faulkner County. (2). 3/25. Terry Lee Henderson, 73. Cleburne County. He was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. His daughter Rhonda Henderson Mullins posted on Facebook that he died from COVID-19 complications at Baptist Health Hospital’s ICU in Little Rock. (3).

73. Cleburne County. He was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. His daughter Rhonda Henderson Mullins posted on Facebook that he died from COVID-19 complications at Baptist Health Hospital’s ICU in Little Rock. (3). 3/28. Franklin Ross, 80. Conway County. Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele said he died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. The business owner is survived by sons and daughters and has a lot of extended family in Arkansas. Morrilton was his home for 48 years. (4).

80. Conway County. Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele said he died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. The business owner is survived by sons and daughters and has a lot of extended family in Arkansas. Morrilton was his home for 48 years. (4). 3/28. Tanisha Cotton, 42. Pulaski County. Latia Wright said her sister called her saying she thought she had a sinus infection or cold. Wright, a respiratory therapist, knew Cotton needed to keep an eye on the symptoms. On Tuesday, March 24, Cotton’s health deteriorated. That’s when she tested positive. She was hospitalized and placed in ICU, then on a ventilator and died Saturday morning. Cotton had no underlying health issues and, “this was her first stay at a hospital,” said Wright. (5).

42. Pulaski County. Latia Wright said her sister called her saying she thought she had a sinus infection or cold. Wright, a respiratory therapist, knew Cotton needed to keep an eye on the symptoms. On Tuesday, March 24, Cotton’s health deteriorated. That’s when she tested positive. She was hospitalized and placed in ICU, then on a ventilator and died Saturday morning. Cotton had no underlying health issues and, “this was her first stay at a hospital,” said Wright. (5). 3/29. Samuel Stone, 75. Van Buren County. Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger announced the first COVID death in their area (did not release the name) on a Facebook post. (6).

75. Van Buren County. Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger announced the first COVID death in their area (did not release the name) on a Facebook post. (6). 3/30. Alice Jett, 83. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dr. Nate Smith said Jett was the first nursing home related death in the state. On Sunday, she was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in LR where she later died, according to the coroner’s office. (7).

83. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dr. Nate Smith said Jett was the first nursing home related death in the state. On Sunday, she was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in LR where she later died, according to the coroner’s office. (7). 3/30. Candace Shoup, 73. Cleburne County. Lived in Higdon with her husband Michael. (8).

73. Cleburne County. Lived in Higdon with her husband Michael. (8). 3/31. Virgil Sinkey, 62. Pulaski County. Sinkey’s son confirmed the death and that it happened at Baptist Health North Little Rock. (9)

62. Pulaski County. Sinkey’s son confirmed the death and that it happened at Baptist Health North Little Rock. (9) 4/1. Frances Jansen, 94. Pulaski County. She died at the Briarwood Nursing Home, a place she called home for two years. In her early days, she traveled across the county as a big band singer, according to affiliate THV11. Her daughter was a former anchor at THV11. (10).

94. Pulaski County. She died at the Briarwood Nursing Home, a place she called home for two years. In her early days, she traveled across the county as a big band singer, according to affiliate THV11. Her daughter was a former anchor at THV11. (10). 4/2. DeVonte Sargent, 25. Faulkner County. The Conway resident leaves behind his mom, four brothers, grandparents, and great-grandmother —from Pine Bluff, according to a Paradise Funeral Home obituary. He graduated from Dollarway HS and UCA. (11).

25. Faulkner County. The Conway resident leaves behind his mom, four brothers, grandparents, and great-grandmother —from Pine Bluff, according to a Paradise Funeral Home obituary. He graduated from Dollarway HS and UCA. (11). 4/2. Undisclosed. (12).

(12). 4/3. Patricia Jacuzzi, 72. Saline County. The avid gardener/art lover is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, children, and grandchildren, according to a Legacy.com obituary. (13).

72. Saline County. The avid gardener/art lover is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, children, and grandchildren, according to a Legacy.com obituary. (13). 4/3. Billy Joe Hilburn, 89. Lawrence County. Hilburn is from Portia and lived at Walnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab. He served in the Navy and was a retired truck driver. He leaves behind a son, daughter, and brothers, according to House-Gregg Funeral Home. (14).

89. Lawrence County. Hilburn is from Portia and lived at Walnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab. He served in the Navy and was a retired truck driver. He leaves behind a son, daughter, and brothers, according to House-Gregg Funeral Home. (14). 4/3. Peggy Tyner, 70. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident was a registered dietician and co-owner of B.A. Barker Dog Boarding. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Tyner, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren, according to Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. (15).

70. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident was a registered dietician and co-owner of B.A. Barker Dog Boarding. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Tyner, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren, according to Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. (15). 4/4. Joel DuBose, 76. Cleburne County. He was a Marine veteran and served 27 years. He lived in Higdon. (16).

76. Cleburne County. He was a Marine veteran and served 27 years. He lived in Higdon. (16). 4/4. Delores Whitehead, 67. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center Saturday evening, according to the death certificate. (17).

67. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center Saturday evening, according to the death certificate. (17). 4/5. Mary Blount, 107. Pulaski County. She lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock. (18).

107. Pulaski County. She lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock. (18). 4/6. Rodney Cottrell, 84. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock and was a retired geophysicist. He is survived by his wife, two sisters, brother, three children, and twin granddaughters, according to an online obituary. (19).

84. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock and was a retired geophysicist. He is survived by his wife, two sisters, brother, three children, and twin granddaughters, according to an online obituary. (19). 4/8. Shelley York, 69. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, four siblings, and additional family, according to Hubble Funeral Home. He lived in Little Rock. (20).

69. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, four siblings, and additional family, according to Hubble Funeral Home. He lived in Little Rock. (20). 4/8. Shirley Rodriguez, 79. Hempstead County. She was born in Texas and lived in Hope, Arkansas. For 60 years she worked as a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by two daughters and extended family, according to Texarkana Funeral Home. (21).

79. Hempstead County. She was born in Texas and lived in Hope, Arkansas. For 60 years she worked as a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by two daughters and extended family, according to Texarkana Funeral Home. (21). 4/9. Lee Okey, 48. Jefferson County. Lived in Pine Bluff. He is survived by a brother and four sisters, according to an obituary from Henson Holcomb Mortuary. (22).

48. Jefferson County. Lived in Pine Bluff. He is survived by a brother and four sisters, according to an obituary from Henson Holcomb Mortuary. (22). 4/9. Richard “Doughnut” Richardson, 60. Pulaski County. Richardson worked at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock. The former Razorback football player died at Baptist Medical Center’s ICU. Richardson leaves behind a son who plays football at Central High School. (23).

60. Pulaski County. Richardson worked at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock. The former Razorback football player died at Baptist Medical Center’s ICU. Richardson leaves behind a son who plays football at Central High School. (23). 4/9. Julia Christian, 82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center early Thursday. (24).

82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center early Thursday. (24). 4/10. Patti Jo Watson Harris, 62. Drew County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She is survived by her husband of Monticello, two sons, and extended family in TN, TX, and GA., according to Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home. (25).

62. Drew County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She is survived by her husband of Monticello, two sons, and extended family in TN, TX, and GA., according to Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home. (25). 4/10. Norma Jean Smith, 87. Jefferson County. The Waters of White Hall Nursing & Rehab resident graduated from White Hall HS, retired from Woolworths, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She is survived by a sister, step-son, and other family members. (26).

87. Jefferson County. The Waters of White Hall Nursing & Rehab resident graduated from White Hall HS, retired from Woolworths, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She is survived by a sister, step-son, and other family members. (26). 4/10. Loren Jay Cuffel, 79. Van Buren County. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 35 years of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He lived in Clinton and is survived by his wife, daughter, two sons, step-daughter, sister, grandchildren, according to an obituary from Clinton Funeral Home. Cuffel died one day after his birthday. (27).

79. Van Buren County. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 35 years of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He lived in Clinton and is survived by his wife, daughter, two sons, step-daughter, sister, grandchildren, according to an obituary from Clinton Funeral Home. Cuffel died one day after his birthday. (27). 4/12. Eddie Tank, Jr., 64. Pulaski County. He graduated college in Arkadelphia and was a member of the Xi Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. For 40 years he worked in the restaurant industry. He lived in Mabelvale and is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, four children, his mom, and extended family. (28).

64. Pulaski County. He graduated college in Arkadelphia and was a member of the Xi Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. For 40 years he worked in the restaurant industry. He lived in Mabelvale and is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, four children, his mom, and extended family. (28). 4/12. Larry Earnhart, 76. Faulkner County. The Arkansas native, born in Springhill, worked as a mason by trade for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, stepsons, brothers, and grandchildren, according to Rosewood Cremation Funeral. (29).

76. Faulkner County. The Arkansas native, born in Springhill, worked as a mason by trade for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, stepsons, brothers, and grandchildren, according to Rosewood Cremation Funeral. (29). 4/13. Willadeen Glover, 95. Pulaski County. She was born in Cherryhill, Arkansas, and is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sibling. She is survived by her son and daughter and grandchildren. She graduated from State Teachers College (UCA) and taught school in LR and NLR School District. She died at Briarwood Nursing Home. (30).

95. Pulaski County. She was born in Cherryhill, Arkansas, and is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sibling. She is survived by her son and daughter and grandchildren. She graduated from State Teachers College (UCA) and taught school in LR and NLR School District. She died at Briarwood Nursing Home. (30). 4/13. Andy Jackson, 77. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. (31).

77. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. (31). 4/14. Harry Drabelle, 78. Pulaski County. The Army veteran lived at Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home for 10 years, along with his wife. (32).

78. Pulaski County. The Army veteran lived at Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home for 10 years, along with his wife. (32). 4/14. Diane Gray, 53. Crittenden County. Lived in West Memphis. (33).

53. Crittenden County. Lived in West Memphis. (33). 4/14. William Campbell, 77. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (34).

77. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (34). 4/17. Mae Lewellen, 86. Pulaski County. Lived in North Little Rock at Briarwood Nursing & Rehab Center. Lewellen was transferred to a hospital where she died. (35).

86. Pulaski County. Lived in North Little Rock at Briarwood Nursing & Rehab Center. Lewellen was transferred to a hospital where she died. (35). 4/18. Beverly Reep , 63. Bradley County. She lived in Warren and died at St. Vincent Hospital. The retired teacher was the wife of former mayor/state lawmaker Gregg Reep. (36).

, 63. Bradley County. She lived in Warren and died at St. Vincent Hospital. The retired teacher was the wife of former mayor/state lawmaker Gregg Reep. (36). 4/18. Lois Ashcraft-Merrell, 57. Pulaski County. She lived in Pine Bluff and is Arkansas’ first healthcare worker to die from the virus. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The registered nurse is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons, and extended family, according to an obituary from Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home. (37).

57. Pulaski County. She lived in Pine Bluff and is Arkansas’ first healthcare worker to die from the virus. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The registered nurse is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons, and extended family, according to an obituary from Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home. (37). 4/20. Gerald “Bruce” Lawson, 85. Jefferson County. Founder of Lawson Welding Supply. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (38).

85. Jefferson County. Founder of Lawson Welding Supply. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (38). 4/20. Jeanie Mayrie Chapman, 35. White County. She is survived by her parents and they lived in Searcy. She died at Michaels Hospital one week before her birthday, a day her parents said was “her favorite day!” Jeanie had Down’s Syndrome. (39).

35. White County. She is survived by her parents and they lived in Searcy. She died at Michaels Hospital one week before her birthday, a day her parents said was “her favorite day!” Jeanie had Down’s Syndrome. (39). 4/21. (M), 83. Miller County. He lived in Texarkana and died at Michael’s Hospital. (40).

83. Miller County. He lived in Texarkana and died at Michael’s Hospital. (40). 4/21. Marshallese man , 49. Washington County. He was a Springdale resident. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (41).

, 49. Washington County. He was a Springdale resident. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (41). 4/22. Sober Jieta, 49. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (42).

49. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (42). 4/23. Betty Ellenburger, 91. Pulaski County. She was born in Stuttgart and later lived in Mayflower. She was a resident of Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughter who lives in Mayflower. (43).

91. Pulaski County. She was born in Stuttgart and later lived in Mayflower. She was a resident of Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughter who lives in Mayflower. (43). 4/23. Phillip Cate, 79. Pulaski County. He was born in Fayetteville, lived in North Little Rock, and died at UAMS in Little Rock. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a banker. He is survived by his son and grandsons, and brothers, according to Wilson-Robison Funeral Home obituary. (44).

79. Pulaski County. He was born in Fayetteville, lived in North Little Rock, and died at UAMS in Little Rock. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a banker. He is survived by his son and grandsons, and brothers, according to Wilson-Robison Funeral Home obituary. (44). 4/24. Carrol Covington, 78. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (45).

78. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (45). 4/24. (M), 45. Lafayette County. (46).

45. Lafayette County. (46). 4/24. Carl Williams, 64. Jefferson County. (47).

64. Jefferson County. (47). 4/25. Arthur McDowell, 98. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (48).

98. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (48). 4/25. (F), 88. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (49).

88. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (49). 4/26. Anita Gullett, 89. Pulaski County. She was at The Village at Valley Ranch nursing home. She died in ICU at Baptist Health in Little Rock, according to an obituary from Smith Sherwood Funeral Home. (50).

89. Pulaski County. She was at The Village at Valley Ranch nursing home. She died in ICU at Baptist Health in Little Rock, according to an obituary from Smith Sherwood Funeral Home. (50). 4/26. Kathryn Council, 87. Jefferson County. She died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (51).

87. Jefferson County. She died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (51). 4/27. Doris Bitner, 86. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle. She and her husband were married for 62 years. (52).

86. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle. She and her husband were married for 62 years. (52). 4/28. Deborah Morris, 61. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (53).

61. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (53). 4/28. (F), 96. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (54).

96. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (54). 4/29. Patricia “Pat” Layton, 79. Pulaski County. She was born, raised, and lived in Little Rock. She resided at Lakes at Maumelle. (55).

79. Pulaski County. She was born, raised, and lived in Little Rock. She resided at Lakes at Maumelle. (55). 4/29. (F), 93. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (56).

93. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (56). 4/29. (F), 73. Jefferson County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (57).

73. Jefferson County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (57). 4/29. Annie Pearl Little-Solomon , 74. Jefferson County. (58).

, 74. Jefferson County. (58). 4/30. (M), 84. Lawrence County. (59).

84. Lawrence County. (59). 4/30. Mary Davenport, 97. Jefferson County. She died at the Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (60).

97. Jefferson County. She died at the Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (60). 5/1. Vivian Hensley, 91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes at Maumelle. (61).

91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes at Maumelle. (61). 5/1. (F), 87. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (62).

87. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (62). 5/1. Daniel Woods, 61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (63).

61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (63). 5/2. Derick Coley, 29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy. (64).

29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy. (64). 5/2. Ronnie West, 65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (65).

65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (65). 5/2. Charlie Alston, 82. Jefferson County. This man died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (66).

82. Jefferson County. This man died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (66). 5/2. Undisclosed. (67).

(67). 5/2. Undisclosed. (68).

(68). 5/2. Undisclosed. (69).

(69). 5/2. Undisclosed. (70).

(70). 5/2. Undisclosed. (71).

(71). 5/2. Beatrice Long, 72. Crittenden County. She lived in West Memphis. (72).

Crittenden County. She lived in West Memphis. (72). 5/3. Kenneth Olden, 49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (73).

49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (73). 5/3. Jeannie Kelley, 90. Jefferson County. This woman died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She was a resident of Waters of White Hall (74).

90. Jefferson County. This woman died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She was a resident of Waters of White Hall (74). 5/3. John Young, 71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS. (75).

71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS. (75). 5/4. Raymond Pennington, 94. Washington County. He died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, according to County Coroner Roger Morris. He was a World War II veteran. He served in the Navy. (76).

94. Washington County. He died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, according to County Coroner Roger Morris. He was a World War II veteran. He served in the Navy. (76). 5/4. Annie Washington, 85. Jefferson County. She died at Villages General Baptist Nursing Home. (77).

85. Jefferson County. She died at Villages General Baptist Nursing Home. (77). 5/5. Stacy Dickerson, 56. Pulaski County. She resided in Little Rock. (78).

56. Pulaski County. She resided in Little Rock. (78). 5/5. (F), 98. Sharp County. She died at Ash Flat Healthcare & Rehab. (79).

98. Sharp County. She died at Ash Flat Healthcare & Rehab. (79). 5/5. Undisclosed. (80).

(80). 5/6. Michael Williams, 61. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. (81).

61. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. (81). 5/6. (M), 61. Pulaski County. (82).

61. Pulaski County. (82). 5/6. Roy E. Davis, 76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (83).

76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (83). 5/6. Betty Hill, 65. Union County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (84).

65. Union County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (84). 5/6. (M), 75. Union County. (85).

75. Union County. (85). 5/8. Marie Brown , 64. Pulaski County. She died at UAMS. She was from Lillie, Louisiana. (86).

, 64. Pulaski County. She died at UAMS. She was from Lillie, Louisiana. (86). 5/8. Helga McClean, 86. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (87).

86. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (87). 5/8. Morris Davis, 70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (88).

70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (88). 5/8. Wanda Hill, 81. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes at Maumelle Nursing Home. (89).

81. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes at Maumelle Nursing Home. (89). 5/8. Michael Shepherd Fox, 73. Pulaski County. (90).

73. Pulaski County. (90). 5/9. (M), 77. Lawrence County. (91).

77. Lawrence County. (91). 5/10. (F), 77. Lawrence County. (92).

77. Lawrence County. (92). 5/11. Norman Moyer, 66. Faulkner County. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, a daughter, and extended family and friends. Moyer died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (93).

66. Faulkner County. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, a daughter, and extended family and friends. Moyer died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (93). 5/11. Eolik Mohang, 69. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (94).

69. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (94). 5/13. Robert “Todd” Burmingham, 54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. (95).

54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. (95). 5/14. (M), 83. Lawrence County. (96).

83. Lawrence County. (96). 5/16. Odessa Fountain, 91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes of Maumelle. (97).

91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes of Maumelle. (97). 5/17. James Millsap, 73. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He leaves behind his wife Minnie, six children, and seven grandchildren. His services were handled by Superior Funeral in North Little Rock. (98).

73. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He leaves behind his wife Minnie, six children, and seven grandchildren. His services were handled by Superior Funeral in North Little Rock. (98). 5/17. James Patillo, 96. Jefferson County. He was a resident of Waters of White Hall. (99).

96. Jefferson County. He was a resident of Waters of White Hall. (99). 5/18. Henrietta Haynes, 71. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (100).

71. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (100). 5/19. (M), 49. Union County. (101).

49. Union County. (101). 5/19. Connie Taylor, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes of Maumelle. (102).

84. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes of Maumelle. (102). 5/19. Rafeeq “Freddie” Ali, 69. Pope County. The Russellville man died in ICU at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home took care of his services. (103).

69. Pope County. The Russellville man died in ICU at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home took care of his services. (103). 5/20. Mary King, 98. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (104).

98. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (104). 5/20. Betty Couch, 81. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (105).

81. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (105). 5/20. (F), 91. Lawrence County. (106).

91. Lawrence County. (106). 5/21. Norma Campbell, 95 . Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. (107).

95 Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. (107). 5/21. Undisclosed. (108).

(108). 5/21. Undisclosed. (109).

(109). 5/21. Undisclosed. (110).

(110). 5/22. (F), 98. Benton County. The Bentonville woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 and died at her home. She was the first Benton County COVID death. (111).

98. Benton County. The Bentonville woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 and died at her home. She was the first Benton County COVID death. (111). 5/22. Undisclosed. (112).

(112). 5/22. Undisclosed. (113).

(113). 5/23. T ‘ Ethel Morant, 76 . Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eddie; they had 17 children. She leaves five generations of her legacy: 109 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, according to an obituary from Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. (114).

‘ 76 Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eddie; they had 17 children. She leaves five generations of her legacy: 109 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, according to an obituary from Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. (114). 5/23. (M), 82. Union County. (115).

82. Union County. (115). 5/24. Myra Nelson, 90 . Union County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crossett and is survived by a daughter and son. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (116).

90 Union County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crossett and is survived by a daughter and son. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (116). 5/25. Tarkwon Murjel, 63. Washington County. The Marshallese man, who lived in Springdale, died at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to Coroner Roger Morris. (117).

63. Washington County. The Marshallese man, who lived in Springdale, died at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to Coroner Roger Morris. (117). 5/26. Jim Wilson, 60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. (118).

60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. (118). 5/26. Ima White, 99. Jefferson County. She was a resident of Waters of White Hall. (119).

99. Jefferson County. She was a resident of Waters of White Hall. (119). 5/27. Stella Jackson Gentry, 90 . Union County. She lived at Courtyard Health Rehab. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends according to an obituary from Smith Family Funeral Homes. (120).

90 Union County. She lived at Courtyard Health Rehab. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends according to an obituary from Smith Family Funeral Homes. (120). 5/27. Jimmy White, 73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. (121).

73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. (121). 5/27. Wanda Willett, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health & Rehab. (122).

84. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health & Rehab. (122). 5/28. Peter Anitok, 44. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale and worked at Tyson. (123).

44. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale and worked at Tyson. (123). 5/28. (M), 71. Benton County. He lived in Bentonville. (124).

71. Benton County. He lived in Bentonville. (124). 5/28. Undisclosed . (125).

. (125). 5/29. Hispanic, 62. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (126).

62. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (126). 5/29. (F), 92. Benton County. She lived in Springdale. (127).

92. Benton County. She lived in Springdale. (127). 5/29. Undisclosed. Carroll County. (128).

Carroll County. (128). 5/29. Undisclosed. (129).

(129). 5/29. Undisclosed. (130).

(130). 5/29. Undisclosed. (131).

(131). 5/29. Undisclosed. (132).

(132). 6/1. Carlos Acosta Aguilera, 63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Carmen; three children and five siblings, according to an online obituary. (133).

63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Carmen; three children and five siblings, according to an online obituary. (133). 6/2. Marshallese man, 59. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (134).

59. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (134). 6/2. Joe Wigner, 73. Union County. He was a resident at Courtyard Healthcare in El Dorado. (135).

73. Union County. He was a resident at Courtyard Healthcare in El Dorado. (135). 6/2. (M), 70. Carroll County. The man lived in Berryville and had been a life-long friend of Carroll County Judge Sam Barr. (136).

70. Carroll County. The man lived in Berryville and had been a life-long friend of Carroll County Judge Sam Barr. (136). 6/3. Nancy Burlee, 73. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Encore Health and Rehab in Little Rock. Burlee died at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. (137).

73. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Encore Health and Rehab in Little Rock. Burlee died at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. (137). 6/3. Nina Kennedy, 92. Pulaski County. She was born in Bradford, Arkansas, and was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. She leaves behind a son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (138).

92. Pulaski County. She was born in Bradford, Arkansas, and was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. She leaves behind a son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (138). 6/3. Peggy Shores, 83. Lincoln County. (139).

83. Lincoln County. (139). 6/3. Marshallese woman, 39. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights and was pregnant. Coroner Daniel Oxford could not confirm the baby’s condition. (140).

39. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights and was pregnant. Coroner Daniel Oxford could not confirm the baby’s condition. (140). 6/4. (F) , 80s. Lincoln County. (141).

, 80s. Lincoln County. (141). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (142).

(DOD may change). (142). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (143).

(DOD may change). (143). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (144).

(DOD may change). (144). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (145).

(DOD may change). (145). 6/4. Larry Akins. 74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardio-respiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner’s report. (146).

74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardio-respiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner’s report. (146). 6/5. T’Essence Turner , 26. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff. Her funeral service was July 3, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home. (147).

, 26. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff. Her funeral service was July 3, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home. (147). 6/5. Botta Kakin, 58. Washington County. He lived in Springdale and was in hospice care. (148).

58. Washington County. He lived in Springdale and was in hospice care. (148). 6/6. Jearlene Waters, 92. Pulaski County. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home in Jacksonville. (149).

92. Pulaski County. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home in Jacksonville. (149). 6/6. (F), 67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (150).

67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (150). 6/6. Hispanic, 85. Benton County. The woman lived Rogers. (151).

85. Benton County. The woman lived Rogers. (151). 6/6. Marshallese 54. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (152).

54. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (152). 6/6. Servando Paez, 70. Carroll County. The Hispanic man lived in Berryville. He died at a hospital in Benton County. (153).

70. Carroll County. The Hispanic man lived in Berryville. He died at a hospital in Benton County. (153). 6/6. Dennis Christopher Davis, 59. Pulaski County. Davis lived at Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, according to a Natural State Funeral Service obituary. (154).

59. Pulaski County. Davis lived at Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, according to a Natural State Funeral Service obituary. (154). 6/6. Marshallese, 57. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (155).

57. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (155). 6/7. Dr. Robert Hull, 78. Benton County. Dr. Hull lived in Bentonville. For more than 20 years he had Hull Family Medicine practice and had more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. (156).

78. Benton County. Dr. Hull lived in Bentonville. For more than 20 years he had Hull Family Medicine practice and had more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. (156). 6/7. William Weldon Crawford, 90. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident leaves behind many family and friends, according to his obituary. (157).

90. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident leaves behind many family and friends, according to his obituary. (157). 6/8. (M), 89. Benton County. The man is from Fayetteville. (158).

89. Benton County. The man is from Fayetteville. (158). 6/8. Tairik Naijo, 67. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Rogers. (159).

67. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Rogers. (159). 6/8. Marshallese, 72. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (160).

72. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (160). 6/9. Nancy Dobbins, 82. Pulaski County. The woman lived in Jacksonville, Arkansas. She leaves behind three sons, 13 grandchildren, and extended family according to a United States Obituary Notice. (161).

82. Pulaski County. The woman lived in Jacksonville, Arkansas. She leaves behind three sons, 13 grandchildren, and extended family according to a United States Obituary Notice. (161). 6/9. (M), 87. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (162).

87. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (162). 6/9. Marshallese, 31. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale and had underlying conditions, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (163).

31. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale and had underlying conditions, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (163). 6/9. Elsie Gomes Ferreira, 103. Pulaski County. She was the wife of the late Frank Ferreira. A private service was held at Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth. (late add 9/9)

103. Pulaski County. She was the wife of the late Frank Ferreira. A private service was held at Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth. (late add 9/9) 6/10. Marshallese, 46. The woman lived in Springdale. (164).

46. The woman lived in Springdale. (164). 6/10. Kay J. Frederick Brewer, 78. Ashley County. She was born in Little Rock and lived in Crossett, Arkansas according to an online obituary. She is survived by her brother, nieces, nephew, son, grandson and great-grandchildren … including 10 great-nieces and nephews. (165).

78. Ashley County. She was born in Little Rock and lived in Crossett, Arkansas according to an online obituary. She is survived by her brother, nieces, nephew, son, grandson and great-grandchildren … including 10 great-nieces and nephews. (165). 6/10. (F), 31. Washington County. The Springdale woman had underlying medical conditions, according to Coroner Roger Morris. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (166).

31. Washington County. The Springdale woman had underlying medical conditions, according to Coroner Roger Morris. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (166). 6/11. Marshallese, 33. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (167).

33. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (167). 6/11. Raymond Thomey, 87. Conway County. He lived in Morrilton. Harris Funeral Home is handling his service. (168).

87. Conway County. He lived in Morrilton. Harris Funeral Home is handling his service. (168). 6/11. Hispanic , 48. Washington County. The Springdale man died at home, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (169).

, 48. Washington County. The Springdale man died at home, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (169). 6/11. Marshallese , 65. Benton County. The man resided in Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (170).

, 65. Benton County. The man resided in Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (170). 6/11. Marshallese , 47. Benton County. The man was from Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (171).

, 47. Benton County. The man was from Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (171). 6/12. Marshallese, 47. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (172).

47. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (172). 6/12. Taiti Leo , 33. Washington County. The Marshallese woman died at Northwest Medical Center. (173).

, 33. Washington County. The Marshallese woman died at Northwest Medical Center. (173). 6/12. Maria Labrada, 46. Miller County. (174).

46. Miller County. (174). 6/12. George White, 86. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife Daphne and their children. A service will be held in Springdale, Arkansas, according to an obituary by Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home. (175).

86. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife Daphne and their children. A service will be held in Springdale, Arkansas, according to an obituary by Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home. (175). 6/12. (F), 85. Benton County. The woman is from Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (176).

85. Benton County. The woman is from Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (176). 6/13. Hispanic, 96. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (177).

96. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (177). 6/13. Drile Limkary, 47. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (178).

47. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (178). 6/13. Dr. Robert “Bob” Casali, 79. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He was in the U.S. Air Force and did an internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and a Surgery Residency at UAMS. He is survived by children and grandchildren, according to an obituary from RollerFuneral Homes. (179).

79. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He was in the U.S. Air Force and did an internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and a Surgery Residency at UAMS. He is survived by children and grandchildren, according to an obituary from RollerFuneral Homes. (179). 6/13. Gloria Lucille Conklin, 96. Pulaski County. She resided at Brookdale Nursing and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her husband. Is survived by several children, and extended family. North Little Rock Funeral Home, according to her obituary. (180).

96. Pulaski County. She resided at Brookdale Nursing and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her husband. Is survived by several children, and extended family. North Little Rock Funeral Home, according to her obituary. (180). 6/14. Marshallese , 57. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (181).

, 57. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (181). 6/15. Charles Martin , 62. Bradley County. He lived in Mountain Home. Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel handled his services. (182).

, 62. Bradley County. He lived in Mountain Home. Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel handled his services. (182). 6/15. Aaron Rithen, 70. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (183).

70. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (183). 6/15. Gloria Medina, 62. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville. Medina was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, and grandchildren. Nelson Funeral is handling her service. She is the 2nd death from Carroll County. (184).

62. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville. Medina was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, and grandchildren. Nelson Funeral is handling her service. She is the 2nd death from Carroll County. (184). 6/16. DeLoris Magers, 85. Washington County. The woman was from Paxton, Illinois, and is survived by two sons and grandchildren, according to a report by The News-Gazette. She died at the Washington Regional Medical Center . (185).

85. Washington County. The woman was from Paxton, Illinois, and is survived by two sons and grandchildren, according to a report by The News-Gazette. She died at the Washington Regional Medical Center (185). 6/16. Undisclosed. Miller County. This is Miller County’s 2nd COVID-19 death according to County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison. (186).

Miller County. This is Miller County’s 2nd COVID-19 death according to County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison. (186). 6/16. (F) , 75. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (187).

, 75. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (187). 6/16. Lois Janell Kellebrew , 81. Pulaski County. Mrs. Kellebrew lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She leaves behind a husband and children, according to an obituary by A Natural State Funeral Service. (188).

, 81. Pulaski County. Mrs. Kellebrew lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She leaves behind a husband and children, according to an obituary by A Natural State Funeral Service. (188). 6/16. Vernelia Scoessel , 98. Pulaski County. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. (189).

, 98. Pulaski County. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. (189). 6/16. Lillie Gilmore, 85. Pulaski County. She lived in Jacksonville at the Woodland Nursing Home. She leaves behind several grandchildren, according to an online obituary from Superior Funeral Services. (190)

85. Pulaski County. She lived in Jacksonville at the Woodland Nursing Home. She leaves behind several grandchildren, according to an online obituary from Superior Funeral Services. (190) 6/17. Andrew Liki, 52. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (190).

52. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (190). 6/17. Ronald Carmichael, 51 . Pulaski County. He lived in North Little Rock and died at Baptist Hospital. He was diagnosed in May with the virus, according to a media outlet. He had no underlying health conditions according to his wife Theresa. (191).

51 Pulaski County. He lived in North Little Rock and died at Baptist Hospital. He was diagnosed in May with the virus, according to a media outlet. He had no underlying health conditions according to his wife Theresa. (191). 6/17. Hispanic , 72. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (192).

, 72. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (192). 6/17. Hispanic , 60. Benton County The man lived in Rogers (193).

, 60. Benton County The man lived in Rogers (193). 6/17. (M) , 79. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (194).

, 79. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (194). 6/17. (M) , 79. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (195).

, 79. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (195). 6/17. Undisclosed. (196).

(196). 6/17. Undisclosed. (197).

(197). 6/18. Motto Akeke, 39. Washington County. The Marshallese man was from Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (198).

39. Washington County. The Marshallese man was from Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (198). 6/18. Ivana Lomato, 40. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (199).

40. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (199). 6/18. Hispanic , 68. The man lived in Springdale. (200).

, 68. The man lived in Springdale. (200). 6/18. (M), 85. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (201).

85. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (201). 6/18. (M), 80. Carroll County. He lived in Green Forrest. (202).

80. Carroll County. He lived in Green Forrest. (202). 6/18. Marshallese, 32. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (203).

32. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (203). 6/18. Dorothy Witherspoon Murry , 81. Pulaski County. She was born in Hope, Arkansas. (204).

, 81. Pulaski County. She was born in Hope, Arkansas. (204). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (205).

+65. (205). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (206).

+65. (206). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (207).

+65. (207). 6/18. Elizabeth Sherman , 80. Pulaski County. She lived in North Little Rock. She graduated from NLR Old Main High School. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She is survived by two sons, according to an online obituary from NLR Funeral Home. (208).

, 80. Pulaski County. She lived in North Little Rock. She graduated from NLR Old Main High School. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She is survived by two sons, according to an online obituary from NLR Funeral Home. (208). 6/19. Pearline Washington , 87. Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. Hardy Funeral Home in Little Rock is handling her service. (209).

, 87. Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. Hardy Funeral Home in Little Rock is handling her service. (209). 6/19. Marjorie Ann Vent Wooten, 79. Phillips County. She lived in Helena. She is survived by three sons, 10 grandchildren, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Roller Funeral Homes. (210).

79. Phillips County. She lived in Helena. She is survived by three sons, 10 grandchildren, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Roller Funeral Homes. (210). 6/19. Kay Parker , 73. Yell County. The Dardanelle resident died at Conway Regional Medical Center. She belonged to Calvary Baptist Church and worked in the nursing home industry a couple of days a week at Dardanelle Nursing Center. She is survived by her daughter, sister, a grandchild, and extended family, according to an obituary by Cornwell Funeral Homes. (211).

, 73. Yell County. The Dardanelle resident died at Conway Regional Medical Center. She belonged to Calvary Baptist Church and worked in the nursing home industry a couple of days a week at Dardanelle Nursing Center. She is survived by her daughter, sister, a grandchild, and extended family, according to an obituary by Cornwell Funeral Homes. (211). 6/19. Hispanic, 68. Washington County. The man lived in Rogers. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (212).

68. Washington County. The man lived in Rogers. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (212). 6/19. Undisclosed. (213).

(213). 6/19. Undisclosed. (214).

(214). 6/19. Undisclosed. (215).

(215). 6/20. Undisclosed. (216).

(216). 6/20. Undisclosed. (217).

(217). 6/20. Undisclosed. (218).

(218). 6/20. Undisclosed. (219).

(219). 6/20. Undisclosed. (220).

(220). 6/20. Undisclosed. (221).

(221). 6/20. Undisclosed. (222).

(222). 6/20. Undisclosed. (223).

(223). 6/20. Undisclosed. (224).

(224). 6/20. Marshallese, 57. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (225).

57. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (225). 6/21. Paulina Lakabung, 58. Washington County. The Marshallese woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (226).

58. Washington County. The Marshallese woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (226). 6/22. (F), 83. Washington County. The woman was from Fayetteville and was in adult care, according to Washington County Coroner Coroner Roger Morris. (227).

83. Washington County. The woman was from Fayetteville and was in adult care, according to Washington County Coroner Coroner Roger Morris. (227). 6/22. Marshallese, 54. Benton County. The woman lived in Gentry. (228).

54. Benton County. The woman lived in Gentry. (228). 6/23. Carrie Faith, 105. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville, according to the county coroner. (229).

105. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville, according to the county coroner. (229). 6/23. Bobby May , 77. Pope County. The Russellville resident died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins. (230).

, 77. Pope County. The Russellville resident died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins. (230). 6/23. Hazel Charlene Floyd . 75. Pulaski County. Roller-Chenal funeral home is handling her services. (231).

. 75. Pulaski County. Roller-Chenal funeral home is handling her services. (231). 6/23. Helbi Binejal, 55. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (232).

55. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (232). 6/23. Kimberly Ria, 24. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale and died at home. (233).

24. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale and died at home. (233). 6/23. Undisclosed. (234).

(234). 6/23. Undisclosed. (235).

(235). 6/23. Undisclosed. (236).

(236). 6/23. Helen Holt , 90. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health and Rehab. She died at Baptist Hospice and had been there since June 8. (237).

, 90. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health and Rehab. She died at Baptist Hospice and had been there since June 8. (237). 6/24. Mable Braden Neeley , 84. Lonoke County. She was born in Arkadelphia. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County coroner. She had been hospitalized since June 10 for COVID-19. For 30 years she worked in Cabot Public School District in the cafeteria. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, according to an obituary fro Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (238).

, 84. Lonoke County. She was born in Arkadelphia. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County coroner. She had been hospitalized since June 10 for COVID-19. For 30 years she worked in Cabot Public School District in the cafeteria. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, according to an obituary fro Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (238). 6/24. Hispanic , 62. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (239).

, 62. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (239). 6/24. (F), 53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (240).

53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (240). 6/24. Marshallese , 63. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville and died at a Benton County hospital. (241).

, 63. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville and died at a Benton County hospital. (241). 6/25. Marshallese, 66. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale, in Washington County. (242).

66. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale, in Washington County. (242). 6/25. (M) , 75. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (243).

, 75. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (243). 6/25. Odilla Castillo, 63. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (244).

63. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (244). 6/25. Atline Joseph, 26. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (245).

26. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Northwest Medical Center. (245). 6/26. (F) , 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed. (246).

, 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed. (246). 6/26. (F), 87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith. (247).

87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith. (247). 6/26. Marshallese, 74. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (248).

74. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (248). 6/26. Marshallese, 74. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (249).

74. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (249). 6/26. Arthur Riley, 88. Desha County. (250).

88. Desha County. (250). 6/26. Erma Beckley, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at Robinson Healthcare & Rehab. (251).

84. Pulaski County. She lived at Robinson Healthcare & Rehab. (251). 6/26. Helen “Madelyn” McGarrah, 93. Washington County. She was born in Hindsville and lived at North Hills Life and Care Rehab where she died. Her services were held in Springdale, according to an online obituary. (252).

93. Washington County. She was born in Hindsville and lived at North Hills Life and Care Rehab where she died. Her services were held in Springdale, according to an online obituary. (252). 6/26. Antonio Chonggum, 63. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (253).

63. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (253). 6/26. Franklin Henos, 67. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (254).

67. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (254). 6/27. Undisclosed. (255).

(255). 6/27. Undisclosed. (256).

(256). 6/27. Undisclosed. (257).

(257). 6/27. (M), mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys, Lee County). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. (258).

mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys, Lee County). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. (258). 6/27. Hispanic , 66. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (259).

, 66. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (259). 6/27. (M), 93. Washington County. The man was from Springdale. (260).

93. Washington County. The man was from Springdale. (260). 6/28. (M), 50. Sebastian County. He was at Mercy Fort Smith since the end of May and was intubated. He lived in Crawford County, had a Van Buren address, and was an employee at the Van Buren Tyson plant, according to Coroner Kenny Hobbs. (261).

50. Sebastian County. He was at Mercy Fort Smith since the end of May and was intubated. He lived in Crawford County, had a Van Buren address, and was an employee at the Van Buren Tyson plant, according to Coroner Kenny Hobbs. (261). 6/28. David Jerde, 85. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale and died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (262).

85. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale and died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (262). 6/28. Undisclosed . (263).

. (263). 6/28. Undisclosed . (264).

. (264). 6/28. (M), 55. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (265).

55. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (265). 6/29. Michael Buonaiuto, 73. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. He resided at The Waters of Rogers nursing home, according to his obituary. (266).

73. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. He resided at The Waters of Rogers nursing home, according to his obituary. (266). 6/30. (F) , 88. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville at BrookStone Assisted Living facility. (267).

, 88. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville at BrookStone Assisted Living facility. (267). 6/30. Danny Ria, 49. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale and died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (268).

49. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale and died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (268). 6/30. Lowell Dean Titus, 93. Washington County. He lived at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, according to an online obituary. (269).

93. Washington County. He lived at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, according to an online obituary. (269). 6/30. Undisclosed . (270).

. (270). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (271).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (271). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (272).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (272). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (273).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (273). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (274).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (274). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at Village Springs Health & Rehab. in Hot Springs, in Garland County. (275).

The person lived at Village Springs Health & Rehab. in Hot Springs, in Garland County. (275). 7/1. Roy Blackburn, 66. Franklin County. He lived in Hackett, Arkansas. (276).

66. Franklin County. He lived in Hackett, Arkansas. (276). 7/1. Marshallese , 40. Benton County. The man lived in Lowell. (277).

, 40. Benton County. The man lived in Lowell. (277). 7/2. Marshallese, 60. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale in Washington County. (278).

60. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale in Washington County. (278). 7/2. John E. Dillon , 79. Pulaski County. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years. In both careers, he served as a bomb dog handler and helped create the drug and bomb dog unit of the PCSD. Following his second retirement, Mr. Dillon worked as a U.S. Marshall at the federal courthouse in Little Rock. He is survived by his children and was preceded in death by his wife and brother, according to Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home’s obituary. (279).

, 79. Pulaski County. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years. In both careers, he served as a bomb dog handler and helped create the drug and bomb dog unit of the PCSD. Following his second retirement, Mr. Dillon worked as a U.S. Marshall at the federal courthouse in Little Rock. He is survived by his children and was preceded in death by his wife and brother, according to Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home’s obituary. (279). 7/2. Hispanic , . Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (280).

, . Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (280). 7/2. Charlotte Hickey, 45. Phillips County. She lived in Helena-West Helena. She is survived by her father Sampson Hicks, Sr., her fiancé Jack Betts, and siblings. Jackson-Highley Funeral Home took care of her services. (281)

45. Phillips County. She lived in Helena-West Helena. She is survived by her father Sampson Hicks, Sr., her fiancé Jack Betts, and siblings. Jackson-Highley Funeral Home took care of her services. (281) 7/2. Emmett Eads, Jr., 80. Washington County. He died in hospice care at the VA Home in Fayetteville. He served in the US Navy and did one tour in Vietnam. He graduated from Northeastern State University and taught in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, according to a tribute archive obituary. He was an American Indian. (282).

80. Washington County. He died in hospice care at the VA Home in Fayetteville. He served in the US Navy and did one tour in Vietnam. He graduated from Northeastern State University and taught in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, according to a tribute archive obituary. He was an American Indian. (282). 7/2. (F), 69. Washington County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (283).

69. Washington County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (283). 7/2.Placido Arrue , 70. Washington County. The Hispanic man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (284).

70. Washington County. The Hispanic man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (284). 7/3. Miana Lajwy, 64. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (285).

64. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (285). 7/3. Hispanic, . Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (286).

. Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (286). 7/4. Jimmy Frost, 61. Pulaski County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County). He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock. (287).

61. Pulaski County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County). He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock. (287). 7/4. Undisclosed . Hot Spring County. (288).

. Hot Spring County. (288). 7/4. Undisclosed . White County. (289).

. White County. (289). 7/5. (F), 88. Yell County. (290).

88. Yell County. (290). 7/5. Hispanic, 59. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. (291).

59. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. (291). 7/5. (M), 58. Washington County. He resided in Springdale. (292).

58. Washington County. He resided in Springdale. (292). 7/5. (M), 69. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (293).

69. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (293). 7/5. (F). 78. Yell County. (294).

78. Yell County. (294). 7/5. Jimmy Darrel Lawrence , 55. Stone County. The Mountain View man died at Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter, three brothers, and extended family, according to an online obituary by Roller-Crouch Funeral Home. (295).

, 55. Stone County. The Mountain View man died at Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter, three brothers, and extended family, according to an online obituary by Roller-Crouch Funeral Home. (295). 7/6. Mack Giles , 76. Pulaski County. (296).

, 76. Pulaski County. (296). 7/6. (F), 83. Yell County. (297).

83. Yell County. (297). 7/7. (F), 89. Yell County. (298).

89. Yell County. (298). 7/7. (F), 56. Yell County. The woman is Laotian. (299).

56. Yell County. The woman is Laotian. (299). 7/7. (F), 90. Washington County. The woman lived at North Hills nursing home in Fayetteville where she also died. (300).

90. Washington County. The woman lived at North Hills nursing home in Fayetteville where she also died. (300). 7/7. Hispanic, 85. Benton County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. (301).

85. Benton County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. (301). 7/8. Tommy Tackett, Sr. 79. Washington County. He was in hospice care at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville. He is survived by his wife, brother, sister, two sons, and grandchildren, according to an online obituary. (302).

79. Washington County. He was in hospice care at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville. He is survived by his wife, brother, sister, two sons, and grandchildren, according to an online obituary. (302). 7/8. Tommy Clevenger, 82. Pulaski County. (303).

82. Pulaski County. (303). 7/8. Letha Wade, 77. Ashley County. (304).

77. Ashley County. (304). 7/8. Barbra Swartz, 86. Pulaski County. (305).

86. Pulaski County. (305). 7/8. Hispanic, 59. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (306).

59. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (306). 7/8. (M), 91. Washington County. He died at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville. He was from Ozark, Arkansas. (307).

91. Washington County. He died at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville. He was from Ozark, Arkansas. (307). 7/9. Doris Mason, 66. Pulaski County. (308).

66. Pulaski County. (308). 7/9. (M), 55. Washington County. The man died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (309).

55. Washington County. The man died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (309). 7/9. (M), 54. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (310).

54. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (310). 7/10. (M), 86. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (311).

86. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (311). 7/10. (M), 74. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (312).

74. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (312). 7/10. James Bass, 78. Pulaski County. (313).

78. Pulaski County. (313). 7/10. Olga Rua, 55. Washington County. The Springdale resident, who was Hispanic, died at Washington Regional Medical Center. Community activist Irvin Camacho wrote, “Olga was one of the nicest people I’ve met. My parents knew her when they were growing up together in Guanajuato, Mexico.” (314).

55. Washington County. The Springdale resident, who was Hispanic, died at Washington Regional Medical Center. Community activist Irvin Camacho wrote, “Olga was one of the nicest people I’ve met. My parents knew her when they were growing up together in Guanajuato, Mexico.” (314). 7/11. Undisclosed . Pulaski County. (315).

. Pulaski County. (315). 7/11. Undisclosed . Pulaski County. (316).

. Pulaski County. (316). 7/11. Undisclosed. Crittenden County. (317).

Crittenden County. (317). 7/11. Eddie Goodlow, 83. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. He was born in Gould, Arkansas. (318).

83. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. He was born in Gould, Arkansas. (318). 7/11. Undisclosed. Madison County. (319).

Madison County. (319). 7/11. Undisclosed. Union County. (320).

Union County. (320). 7/11. (M), 77. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (321).

77. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (321). 7/12. Irene Hawkins, 92. Yell County. She died at Mitchell”s Nursing Home in Danville. She was surrounded by family for a Monday graveside service. A granddaughter described Hawkins as quiet yet strong. (322).

92. Yell County. She died at Mitchell”s Nursing Home in Danville. She was surrounded by family for a Monday graveside service. A granddaughter described Hawkins as quiet yet strong. (322). 7/12. (M) mid-60s. Pulaski County. The East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where he later died. (323).

mid-60s. Pulaski County. The East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where he later died. (323). 7/12. (F), . Sebastian County. The Laotian woman died at Mercy ICU in Fort Smith, per Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (324).

. Sebastian County. The Laotian woman died at Mercy ICU in Fort Smith, per Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (324). 7/12. Ketty Torrelik, 52. Washington County. The Marshallese woman died at her Springdale home. (325)

52. Washington County. The Marshallese woman died at her Springdale home. (325) 7/13. Kenneth Payne, 90. Pulaski County (326).

90. Pulaski County (326). 7/13. (M), 70s. Saline County. The inmate from the Ouachita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. This is ORU’s first COVID-related death. (327).

70s. Saline County. The inmate from the Ouachita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. This is ORU’s first COVID-related death. (327). 7/13. Paul Fuller , 57. Garland County (328).

, 57. Garland County (328). 7/13. (M), 84. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista. (329).

84. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista. (329). 7/14. (M), 80+. Sebastian County. He was in hospice care and had underlying medical conditions, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (330).

80+. Sebastian County. He was in hospice care and had underlying medical conditions, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (330). 7/14. Patti Rainwater, 83. Pulaski County. (331).

83. Pulaski County. (331). 7/14. Joyha Flemister , 38. Jefferson County. (332).

, 38. Jefferson County. (332). 7/14. Thomas Hodges, 77. Pulaski County (333).

77. Pulaski County (333). 7/14. James Allen, 69. Lonoke County. (334).

69. Lonoke County. (334). 7/15. (M), mid-70s. Pulaski County. An East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. (335).

mid-70s. Pulaski County. An East Arkansas Regional Unit (Lee County) inmate died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. (335). 7/15. (F), 73. Benton County. The woman lived in Jane, Missouri, in McDonald County. (336).

73. Benton County. The woman lived in Jane, Missouri, in McDonald County. (336). 7/15. (F), 73. Benton County. The woman lived in Lowell. (337).

73. Benton County. The woman lived in Lowell. (337). 7/15. (M), 77. Benton County. The man lived in Gentry. (338).

77. Benton County. The man lived in Gentry. (338). 7/15. Richard Lee Trammell, Sr., 83. Hot Spring County. The Malvern resident, and a US Air Force veteran, is survived by his son and brothers, according to an online obituary by Ashby Funeral Home. (339).

83. Hot Spring County. The Malvern resident, and a US Air Force veteran, is survived by his son and brothers, according to an online obituary by Ashby Funeral Home. (339). 7/15. (M), 83. Washington County. He was from Colcord, Oklahoma, and died at Northwest Medical Center. (340)

83. Washington County. He was from Colcord, Oklahoma, and died at Northwest Medical Center. (340) 7/16. Marshallese, 60. Benton County. The woman lived in Noel, Missouri, in McDonald County. (341).

60. Benton County. The woman lived in Noel, Missouri, in McDonald County. (341). 7/16. (M), late 50s. Pulaski County. The inmate from the Ouachita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (342).

late 50s. Pulaski County. The inmate from the Ouachita River Correction Unit (Hot Spring County) died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (342). 7/16. Michael Wells, 58. Jefferson County. The inmate was housed at the Tucker Unit. (343).

58. Jefferson County. The inmate was housed at the Tucker Unit. (343). 7/16. Nancy Coleman, 76. Pulaski County. (344).

76. Pulaski County. (344). 7/16. (M), 78. Washington County. He lived in Fayetteville. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (345)

78. Washington County. He lived in Fayetteville. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (345) 7/16. (M), 59. Washington County. The Elkins man died at home. (346)

59. Washington County. The Elkins man died at home. (346) 7/16. Undisclosed, . (347)

. (347) 7/16. Undisclosed, . (348)

. (348) 7/17. Martine Anien, 65. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (349).

65. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (349). 7/17. Hispanic, 49. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist ICU. He lived in Fort Smith, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (350).

49. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist ICU. He lived in Fort Smith, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (350). 7/17. Hispanic, 88. Benton County. The man lived in Lowell. (351).

88. Benton County. The man lived in Lowell. (351). 7/17. Hispanic, 64. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. (352)

64. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. (352) 7/17. Virgie Nell Carrouth Riddle, 97. Yell County. The county coroner said Miss Riddle died early Friday. She was the eighth resident to die from Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville. (353).

97. Yell County. The county coroner said Miss Riddle died early Friday. She was the eighth resident to die from Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville. (353). 7/17. Navarrete Santiago , 64. Washington County. The Hispanic man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (354).

, 64. Washington County. The Hispanic man lived in Springdale. He died at Northwest Medical Center. (354). 7/18. Undisclosed, Yell County. (355).

Yell County. (355). 7/18. Undisclosed, Yell County. (356).

Yell County. (356). 7/18. (M), 60. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (357).

60. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (357). 7/19. (M), 91. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. (358).

91. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. (358). 7/19. Anthony Crest, 56. Nevada County. He died at Split Rails Residential Facility in Prescott, Arkansas. He was married to Rosie. “He lived the best and the last years of his life in Prescott with Rosie,” according to an online obituary from Brown’s Eternal Light Funeral Services. (359).

56. Nevada County. He died at Split Rails Residential Facility in Prescott, Arkansas. He was married to Rosie. “He lived the best and the last years of his life in Prescott with Rosie,” according to an online obituary from Brown’s Eternal Light Funeral Services. (359). 7/20. Undisclosed, . Benton County. (360).

. Benton County. (360). 7/20. Undisclosed, . Benton County. (361).

. Benton County. (361). 7/20. Undisclosed, . Mississippi County. (362).

. Mississippi County. (362). 7/20. Undisclosed, . Crittenden County. (363).

. Crittenden County. (363). 7/20. Adelbert Laukon, 69. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Regency Hospital of Northwest Arkansas. He worked at Tyson Foods in Springdale as a chaplain. (364).

69. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Regency Hospital of Northwest Arkansas. He worked at Tyson Foods in Springdale as a chaplain. (364). 7/20. Lois Frieda Bean , 76. Yell County. She was an employee at Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville for 40 years and dedicated to the residents and staff. She died at Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, parents, and two sisters. She is survived by two nephews and extended family and friends, according to an obituary by Cornwell Funeral Homes. (365).

, 76. Yell County. She was an employee at Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville for 40 years and dedicated to the residents and staff. She died at Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, parents, and two sisters. She is survived by two nephews and extended family and friends, according to an obituary by Cornwell Funeral Homes. (365). 7/20. Gloria Henderson, 71. Pulaski County. (366).

71. Pulaski County. (366). 7/20. Jilly Dribo, 55. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. (367).

55. Washington County. The Marshallese woman lived in Springdale. (367). 7/21. Patricia Sanders , 69. Union County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She was a member of Northwest Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, daughters, and a sister, according to Young’s Funeral Home. (368).

, 69. Union County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She was a member of Northwest Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, daughters, and a sister, according to Young’s Funeral Home. (368). 7/21. (F), 77. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (369).

77. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (369). 7/21. Undisclosed, . (370).

. (370). 7/21. Undisclosed, . (371).

. (371). 7/21. (F), 91. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (372).

91. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (372). 7/21. (M), 77. Sebastian County. The man lived in Fort Smith. (373).

77. Sebastian County. The man lived in Fort Smith. (373). 7/21. (F), 56. Benton County. The woman lived in Fayetteville. (374).

56. Benton County. The woman lived in Fayetteville. (374). 7/22. Rachel Taylor , 39. Jackson County. (375).

, 39. Jackson County. (375). 7/22. (M), 65. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista. (376).

65. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista. (376). 7/22. (M) , between 80-90. Sebastian County. The man was in hospice care. (377).

, between 80-90. Sebastian County. The man was in hospice care. (377). 7/22. Undisclosed , .Clay County. (378).

, .Clay County. (378). 7/22. Undisclosed , . Yell County. (379).

, . Yell County. (379). 7/22. Undisclosed , . Nevada County. (380).

, . Nevada County. (380). 7/22. Walter Ray Stone, 86. Pulaski County. He died at Robinson Nursing & Rehab Center in Little Rock. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and several grandchildren, according to an obituary by Emerson Funeral Home. (381).

86. Pulaski County. He died at Robinson Nursing & Rehab Center in Little Rock. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, and several grandchildren, according to an obituary by Emerson Funeral Home. (381). 7/22. Clarence Allen, 61. Pulaski County. (382).

61. Pulaski County. (382). 7/22. (M) , between 80-90. Sebastian County. The man was in hospice care, per Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (383).

, between 80-90. Sebastian County. The man was in hospice care, per Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (383). 7/23. Stanley Williams, 82. Pulaski County. (384).

82. Pulaski County. (384). 7/23. Glenda Sue Hobson , 67. Pope County. She died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (385).

, 67. Pope County. She died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (385). 7/24. (F) , . Sebastian County. She died at an ICU in Fort Smith. (386).

, . Sebastian County. She died at an ICU in Fort Smith. (386). 7/24. Dr. Herman Ginger , 78. Jefferson County. He was an optometrist in Pine Bluff for more than four decades. He was the District 6 JP for Jefferson County. (387).

, 78. Jefferson County. He was an optometrist in Pine Bluff for more than four decades. He was the District 6 JP for Jefferson County. (387). 7/24. (F) , 73. Washington County. She lived in Fayetteville and died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (388).

, 73. Washington County. She lived in Fayetteville and died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (388). 7/24. (M) , late-40s. Lee County. He was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. He died at Baptist Health in North Little Rock where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. (389).

, late-40s. Lee County. He was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. He died at Baptist Health in North Little Rock where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. (389). 7/24. (M) , 80. Garland County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, in Hot Spring County. He died at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. (390).

, 80. Garland County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, in Hot Spring County. He died at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. (390). 7/24. Undisclosed, 65+. Mississippi County. The person was a resident at Heritage Square Nursing & Rehab in Blytheville, Arkansas. (391).

65+. Mississippi County. The person was a resident at Heritage Square Nursing & Rehab in Blytheville, Arkansas. (391). 7/24. Undisclosed, 65+. Columbia County. The person lived at Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia, Arkansas. (392).

65+. Columbia County. The person lived at Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth Place in Magnolia, Arkansas. (392). 7/24. Emmanuel Young , 67. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. (393).

, 67. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. (393). 7/24. (F), 38. Benton County. The woman lived in Bella Vista. (394).

38. Benton County. The woman lived in Bella Vista. (394). 7/25. Undisclosed, . Miller County. 3rd death. (395).

. Miller County. 3rd death. (395). 7/25. Undisclosed, . Pope County. (396).

. Pope County. (396). 7/25. Frank Stratton, 88. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Altheimer and lived in White Hall. He served in the U.S. Army and worked in the area of agriculture. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sons, and extended family, according to an obituary by R&F White Hall Funeral Chapel. (397).

88. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Altheimer and lived in White Hall. He served in the U.S. Army and worked in the area of agriculture. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sons, and extended family, according to an obituary by R&F White Hall Funeral Chapel. (397). 7/25. Lola Crawford, 88. Yell County. She lived in Dardanelle. She was a resident of Legacy Heights Nursing & Rehab Center, according to an online obituary. (398).

88. Yell County. She lived in Dardanelle. She was a resident of Legacy Heights Nursing & Rehab Center, according to an online obituary. (398). 7/25. Kathleen Pointer, 63. Pulaski County. (399).

63. Pulaski County. (399). 7/25. Ricardo Medina, 53. Washington County. The Hispanic man lived in Rogers. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (400).

53. Washington County. The Hispanic man lived in Rogers. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (400). 7/25. (F), 74. Washington County. She lived in Bentonville. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (401).

74. Washington County. She lived in Bentonville. She died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (401). 7/25. Moskasi Lewis, 47. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (402).

47. Washington County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. (402). 7/25. Dora Vilma Prieto, 60. Washington County. The Hispanic woman lived in Siloam Springs. She died at Northwest Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, mother, children and extended family. She was a member of the West Siloam Springs SDAchurch, according to an online obituary from Wasson Funeral Home. (403).

60. Washington County. The Hispanic woman lived in Siloam Springs. She died at Northwest Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, mother, children and extended family. She was a member of the West Siloam Springs SDAchurch, according to an online obituary from Wasson Funeral Home. (403). 7/26. (M), 60. Sebastian County. The man was in a nursing home and had underlying conditions. He had tested positive for COVID, per Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (404).

60. Sebastian County. The man was in a nursing home and had underlying conditions. He had tested positive for COVID, per Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (404). 7/26. (M), 85. Benton County. He lived in Pea Ridge. (405).

85. Benton County. He lived in Pea Ridge. (405). 7/27. Raymundo Rodriguez, 59. Washington County. The Hispanic man died at Northwest Medical Center. (406).

59. Washington County. The Hispanic man died at Northwest Medical Center. (406). 7/27. (M), 60. Washington County. He lived in Springdale in Washington County. (407).

60. Washington County. He lived in Springdale in Washington County. (407). 7/27. Hispanic, 49. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (408).

49. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (408). 7/27. Wanda Lee Byrd, 82. Hot Spring County. She was born in Hattieville, Arkansas. She lived in Malvern. JA Funk Funeral Home is handling her burial. (409).

82. Hot Spring County. She was born in Hattieville, Arkansas. She lived in Malvern. JA Funk Funeral Home is handling her burial. (409). 7/27. Robert Bennett, 74. Pulaski County. (410).

74. Pulaski County. (410). 7/27. Joshua Handley, 41. Jefferson County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (411).

41. Jefferson County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (411). 7/27. Joyce Johnson, 63. Pulaski County. (412).

63. Pulaski County. (412). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Benton County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (413).

. Benton County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (413). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Benton County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (414).

. Benton County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (414). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Benton County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (415).

. Benton County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (415). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Jefferson County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (416).

. Jefferson County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (416). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Craighead County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (417).

. Craighead County. DOD may change due to late reporting. (417). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Pike County. This is the first death. DOD may change due to late reporting. (418).

. Pike County. This is the first death. DOD may change due to late reporting. (418). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Newton County. The person was a resident at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper, Arkansas. (419).

. Newton County. The person was a resident at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper, Arkansas. (419). 7/28. Undisclosed, . Newton County. The person was a resident at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper, Arkansas. (420).

. Newton County. The person was a resident at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper, Arkansas. (420). 7/28. Allene Hubbard, 68. Pulaski County. (421).

68. Pulaski County. (421). 7/28. Mickey Credit, 77. Faulkner County. He lived in Conway. Veasley Funeral Home is handling his services. (422).

77. Faulkner County. He lived in Conway. Veasley Funeral Home is handling his services. (422). 7/28. (F), 73. Sebastian County. The woman was in hospice care at The Waters of Fort Smith and died at home. (423).

73. Sebastian County. The woman was in hospice care at The Waters of Fort Smith and died at home. (423). 7/28. Undisclosed, . (424).

. (424). 7/28. Undisclosed, . (425).

. (425). 7/28. Undisclosed, . (426).

. (426). 7/28. Undisclosed, . (427).

. (427). 7/28. Undisclosed, . (428).

. (428). 7/29. Leonard Hicks, 71. Pulaski County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, Hot Spring County. He died at UAMS in Little Rock. (429).

71. Pulaski County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, Hot Spring County. He died at UAMS in Little Rock. (429). 7/29. (M), late-60s. Benton County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit. He died at Saline Memorial Hospital. (430).

late-60s. Benton County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit. He died at Saline Memorial Hospital. (430). 7/29. Jackie Ethridge, 65. Chicot County. He lived in Dermott. He died at Baptist Springhill Medical Center in North Little Rock. He was a carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing. Ethridge is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, according to an online obituary from A Natural State Funeral Service. (431).

65. Chicot County. He lived in Dermott. He died at Baptist Springhill Medical Center in North Little Rock. He was a carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing. Ethridge is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, according to an online obituary from A Natural State Funeral Service. (431). 7/29. Hurley Berry, 86. Ashley County. He was from Hamburg, Arkansas, and a U.S. Army veteran, according to an online obituary. (432).

86. Ashley County. He was from Hamburg, Arkansas, and a U.S. Army veteran, according to an online obituary. (432). 7/29. (F), 78. Sebastian County. She was a resident at Legacy Health & Rehab in Fort Smith. (433).

78. Sebastian County. She was a resident at Legacy Health & Rehab in Fort Smith. (433). 7/29. Undisclosed, . (434).

. (434). 7/30. Undisclosed, . (435).

. (435). 7/30. Undisclosed, . (436).

. (436). 7/30. Undisclosed, . (437).

. (437). 7/30. (F), 86. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (438).

86. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (438). 7/30. Hispanic, 75. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (439).

75. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (439). 7/30. (F), 75. Sebastian County. She died at home and was in hospice care. (440).

75. Sebastian County. She died at home and was in hospice care. (440). 7/30. Undisclosed, . (441).

. (441). 7/31. (M), mid-50s. Hot Spring County. The Ouachita River Correction Unit inmate is the 12th ORU death, 30th overall within the state prison system. He died at Baptist Health in Malvern where he was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. (442).

mid-50s. Hot Spring County. The Ouachita River Correction Unit inmate is the 12th ORU death, 30th overall within the state prison system. He died at Baptist Health in Malvern where he was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. (442). 7/31. (F), 77. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville. (443).

77. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville. (443). 7/31. Sherlona Rileymore, 42. Phillips County. (444).

42. Phillips County. (444). 7/31. Tempie Lee Marks, 57. She is from Pioneer, Louisiana. (445).

57. She is from Pioneer, Louisiana. (445). 7/31. James Willie “CHUNK” Ollison, 72. Chicot County. He was born in Portland, Arkansas. He lived at Dermott City Nursing Home. Due to hypoxia he was transferred on July 16 to St. Vincent Hospital’s ICU in Little Rock where he later died. He is survived by 10 children. A graveside service was held Aug. 8 at Holy Grove Cemetery in Portland, Ark. (446).

72. Chicot County. He was born in Portland, Arkansas. He lived at Dermott City Nursing Home. Due to hypoxia he was transferred on July 16 to St. Vincent Hospital’s ICU in Little Rock where he later died. He is survived by 10 children. A graveside service was held Aug. 8 at Holy Grove Cemetery in Portland, Ark. (446). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (447).

. (447). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (448).

. (448). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (449).

. (449). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (450).

. (450). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (451).

. (451). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (452).

. (452). 7/31. Undisclosed, . (453).

. (453). AUGUST 1. 5 deaths. (458).

5 deaths. (458). (M), 78. Sebastian County. He died at home and was in hospice care.

78. Sebastian County. He died at home and was in hospice care. (F), 93. Sebastian County. She was in hospice care.

93. Sebastian County. She was in hospice care. Clarence Crabtree, 67. Jefferson County.

67. Jefferson County. Teresa Magana Trujillo, 73. Cleveland County.

73. Cleveland County. AUGUST 2. 6 deaths. (464).

6 deaths. (464). (M), 66. Sebastian County. He died at an area ICU.

66. Sebastian County. He died at an area ICU. (M), late 60s. Saline County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit. He died at Saline Memorial Hospital.

late 60s. Saline County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit. He died at Saline Memorial Hospital. Larry Harris, 65. Pulaski County.

65. Pulaski County. Roy Pollins, 72. Clark County.

72. Clark County. Marshallese, 70. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale.

70. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. AUGUST 3. 11 deaths. (475).

11 deaths. (475). (M), 63. Benton County. The man lived in Pea Ridge.

63. Benton County. The man lived in Pea Ridge. Deed Thurman, 65. Pulaski County.

65. Pulaski County. Iris McCay, 84. Pulaski County.

84. Pulaski County. AUGUST 4. 15 deaths. (490).

15 deaths. (490). Samuel Banks, 57. Pulaski County.

57. Pulaski County. (F), 88. Sebastian County. She was a resident at Legacy Health & Rehab in Fort Smith.

88. Sebastian County. She was a resident at Legacy Health & Rehab in Fort Smith. AUGUST 5. 18 deaths. (508).

18 deaths. (508). (F), 82. Benton County. The woman lived in Pea Ridge. (492).

82. Benton County. The woman lived in Pea Ridge. (492). AUGUST 6. 7 deaths. (515).

7 deaths. (515). Hispanic, 56. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers.

56. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (F), 81. Sebastian County. She died at Baptist Hospital but was transferred from The Waters of Fort Smith.

81. Sebastian County. She died at Baptist Hospital but was transferred from The Waters of Fort Smith. AUGUST 7 . 5 deaths. (520).

7 5 deaths. (520). (M) , 90. Sebastian County. He died at an area hospital.

, 90. Sebastian County. He died at an area hospital. (M) , 54. Sebastian County. The Asian male died at Mercy Hospital.

, 54. Sebastian County. The Asian male died at Mercy Hospital. Jackie Carrington , 63. Bradley County.

, 63. Bradley County. Hispanic , 86. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs.

, 86. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. (M), early 80s. Saline County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit. He died at Saline Memorial Hospital.

early 80s. Saline County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit. He died at Saline Memorial Hospital. AUGUST 8. 15 deaths. (535).

15 deaths. (535). AUGUST 9. 9 deaths. (544).

9 deaths. (544). Jeanette Thompson , 75. Cleveland County.

, 75. Cleveland County. AUGUST 10. 11 deaths (555).

11 deaths (555). (F), 96. Sebastian County. She died at Ashton Place Health & Rehab. in Barling.

96. Sebastian County. She died at Ashton Place Health & Rehab. in Barling. Curtis Copeland, 86. Jefferson County. He lived in Arkadelphia.

86. Jefferson County. He lived in Arkadelphia. (F), 80. Washington County. She lived in Fayetteville.

80. Washington County. She lived in Fayetteville. (F), 82. Sebastian County. She died at Legacy Health & Rehab in Fort Smith.

82. Sebastian County. She died at Legacy Health & Rehab in Fort Smith. Jose Lopez, 33. Pulaski County. The undocumented immigrant had been in Arkansas for 10 days.

33. Pulaski County. The undocumented immigrant had been in Arkansas for 10 days. AUGUST 11. 11 deaths. (566).

11 deaths. (566). Clint Watson, 30. Pulaski County.

30. Pulaski County. James Dyer, 65. Pulaski County. The inmate was incarcerated at ORU, according to ADC. He died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. This is the ADC’s 34th inmate death. Sixteen COVID-related deaths have been at ORU.

65. Pulaski County. The inmate was incarcerated at ORU, according to ADC. He died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. This is the ADC’s 34th inmate death. Sixteen COVID-related deaths have been at ORU. (M) , 84. Sebastian County. The Asian man died at Mercy ICU.

, 84. Sebastian County. The Asian man died at Mercy ICU. (M) , 73. Sebastian County.

, 73. Sebastian County. AUGUST 12. 7 deaths. (573).

7 deaths. (573). AUGUST 13. 9 deaths. (582).

9 deaths. (582). Hispanic, 74. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers.

74. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. Hispanic , 76. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale.

, 76. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. Ferris Hardy , 82. Lincoln County.

, 82. Lincoln County. Macolar Ratlif , 80. Arkansas County.

, 80. Arkansas County. (M) , 82. Sebastian County. He lived at Grace Manor Nursing Home in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, but he died at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith.

, 82. Sebastian County. He lived at Grace Manor Nursing Home in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, but he died at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith. AUGUST 14. 5 deaths. (587).

5 deaths. (587). Terry Thone, 57. Yell County. She recently retired as a 2nd-grade teacher. Her husband is Yell County Judge Mark Thone who is recovering from COVID-19.

Yell County. She recently retired as a 2nd-grade teacher. Her husband is Yell County Judge Mark Thone who is recovering from COVID-19. (F) , . Sebastian County.

, . Sebastian County. AUGUST 15. 10 deaths. (597).

10 deaths. (597). Mark Williams, 57. Pulaski County.

57. Pulaski County. Sinh Nguyen, 64. Sebastian County. He lived in Fort Smith. He was born in Saigon, Vietnam. He worked at Tyson Foods and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and extended family, according to an online obituary.

64. Sebastian County. He lived in Fort Smith. He was born in Saigon, Vietnam. He worked at Tyson Foods and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and extended family, according to an online obituary. Linda Seymore, 78. White County. She was born in Little Rock and lived in Beebe. A Smith Family Cares obituary reads in part, “Linda was a graduate of Hazen High School, retired from Goodwill Industries, and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. She lived a lifetime with Cerebral Palsy, and was a very happy and caring person.”

78. White County. She was born in Little Rock and lived in Beebe. A Smith Family Cares obituary reads in part, “Linda was a graduate of Hazen High School, retired from Goodwill Industries, and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan. She lived a lifetime with Cerebral Palsy, and was a very happy and caring person.” Margaret Hines Hilderbran, 46. Craighead County. The Jonesboro resident worked in the kitchen at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. She is survived by her mother, husband, sons, and daughter, along with extended family, according to an online obituary.

46. Craighead County. The Jonesboro resident worked in the kitchen at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. She is survived by her mother, husband, sons, and daughter, along with extended family, according to an online obituary. AUGUST 16. 2 deaths. (599).

2 deaths. (599). Hispanic, . Sebastian County. The man worked for OK Foods in Fort Smith.

. Sebastian County. The man worked for OK Foods in Fort Smith. (F) , late-30s. Pulaski County. The Wrightsville Hawkins Center inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and died at UAMS in Little Rock. This is the first death at Wrightsville, first female death, and 35th death overall at ADC.

, late-30s. Pulaski County. The Wrightsville Hawkins Center inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and died at UAMS in Little Rock. This is the first death at Wrightsville, first female death, and 35th death overall at ADC. AUGUST 17. 4 deaths. (603).

4 deaths. (603). Hispanic, . Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health Fort Smith.

. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health Fort Smith. Edward Finney, 82. Hot Spring County.

82. Hot Spring County. AUGUST 18. 16 deaths. (619).

16 deaths. (619). William Robert Nichols, 78. Benton County. Coroner Oxford lists the man’s residence as Knoxville in Johnson County. An online obituary states he died in Rogers. He was a carpenter at Kenner Boat Company. He leaves behind his wife, children and extended family.

78. Benton County. Coroner Oxford lists the man’s residence as Knoxville in Johnson County. An online obituary states he died in Rogers. He was a carpenter at Kenner Boat Company. He leaves behind his wife, children and extended family. Consuelo Salazar, 42. Pope County.

42. Pope County. Glen Fortner, 51. Polk County.

51. Polk County. Dorothy Johnson, 75. Ashley County. She died at North Little Rock Baptist Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and is survived by extended family. She has 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild!

75. Ashley County. She died at North Little Rock Baptist Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and is survived by extended family. She has 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild! Alnita Lewis, 49. Phillips County.

49. Phillips County. AUGUST 19. 12 deaths. (631).

12 deaths. (631). Hispanic, 59. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers.

59. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. Jerry Rhodes, 83. Drew County.

83. Drew County. Ester Simpkins, 94. Desha County.

94. Desha County. Minnie Pearl Murdock, 84. Hot Spring County. She lived in Malvern.

84. Hot Spring County. She lived in Malvern. Linda Glass, 76. Jefferson County.

76. Jefferson County. Enrico Wilkins, 43. Jefferson County.

43. Jefferson County. AUGUST 20, 10 deaths. (641)

10 deaths. (641) Padro Santaclara, 64. Pulaski County.

64. Pulaski County. Jashbhai Patel, 65. Pulaski County.

65. Pulaski County. Sue Frazell, 73. Jefferson County.

73. Jefferson County. Laverne Reed, 92. Jefferson County. She was a resident of Villages of General Baptist West.

92. Jefferson County. She was a resident of Villages of General Baptist West. AUGUST 21. 22 deaths. (663).

22 deaths. (663). (M), 81. Sebastian County. This man lived in Roland, Oklahoma.

81. Sebastian County. This man lived in Roland, Oklahoma. ( M), 70. Sebastian County. The man was a resident of Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

70. Sebastian County. The man was a resident of Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Undisclosed, . *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero.

. *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero.

*may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero.

. *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero.

. *may be July late death reported, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, .Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

.Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Undisclosed, . Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Little River County. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. U ndisclosed, . Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero.

. Nursing home death, per Dr. Romero. Ariel Hernandez, 76. Bradley County. The Reverend, and his wife, Elda, died the same day. They leave behind three children, grandchildren and extended family. They belonged to Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana, according to a Smith Little Rock Funeral Home obituary.

76. Bradley County. The Reverend, and his wife, Elda, died the same day. They leave behind three children, grandchildren and extended family. They belonged to Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana, according to a Smith Little Rock Funeral Home obituary. Barbara Cobb, 84. Pulaski County. She lived in Sherwood and is survived by extended family. She was the office manager at Mill and Mine Supply for 50 years, according to an online obituary from Smith Family Cares.

84. Pulaski County. She lived in Sherwood and is survived by extended family. She was the office manager at Mill and Mine Supply for 50 years, according to an online obituary from Smith Family Cares. Dionico Zuniga, 73. Desha County.

73. Desha County. Jerry Russell, 77. Pulaski County. The Wrightsville Hawkins Center inmate died at Baptist Medical in North Little Rock. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms.

77. Pulaski County. The Wrightsville Hawkins Center inmate died at Baptist Medical in North Little Rock. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. (M), early 50s. Garland County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, in Hot Spring County. He died at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. This is the 38th inmate death, per ADC.

early 50s. Garland County. The man was an inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern, in Hot Spring County. He died at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. This is the 38th inmate death, per ADC. AUGUST 22. 11 deaths. (674)

11 deaths. (674) Annie Mae Huff, 71. Jefferson County.

71. Jefferson County. Donna Miller, 91. Jefferson County.

91. Jefferson County. Clarence Lavell, 77. Jefferson County.

77. Jefferson County. Margo Voerster, 49. Cleveland County.

49. Cleveland County. (M), 70. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man was from Los Angeles and visiting Arkansas.

70. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man was from Los Angeles and visiting Arkansas. AUGUST 23. 13 deaths. (687).

13 deaths. (687). Herbert Murrell, 89. Lonoke County. He was the Pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church in Fordyce, Arkansas for 46 years. Prior to that he was the Care Pastor for North Cities Pentecostal Church in Garland, Texas for 15 years. He is survived by extended family, according to an online obituary from Legacy.com.

89. Lonoke County. He was the Pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church in Fordyce, Arkansas for 46 years. Prior to that he was the Care Pastor for North Cities Pentecostal Church in Garland, Texas for 15 years. He is survived by extended family, according to an online obituary from Legacy.com. Digna E. Perez, 78. White County. She was born in Puerto Rico. She attended Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Beebe for 33 years, according to an online obituary by Tribute Archive.

78. White County. She was born in Puerto Rico. She attended Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Beebe for 33 years, according to an online obituary by Tribute Archive. AUGUST 24. 9 deaths. (696).

9 deaths. (696). Shanta Latrice Batchelor, 34. Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock.

34. Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. AUGUST 25. 15 deaths. (711).

15 deaths. (711). John Berry, 68. Pulaski County.

68. Pulaski County. Ozzie Johnson, 93. Jefferson County.

93. Jefferson County. James Taylor, 75. Jefferson County.

75. Jefferson County. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. AUGUST 26. 21 deaths. (732).

21 deaths. (732). Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Undisclosed, .Nursing home death.

.Nursing home death. Anne Marie Gonterman, 73. Pulaski County. She taught in Montessori Schools including several years at Children’s House Montessori in Little Rock. She was a choir member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. Ms. Gonterman was granted the first single parent adoption by the State of Arkansas in 1975, according to an online obituary.

73. Pulaski County. She taught in Montessori Schools including several years at Children’s House Montessori in Little Rock. She was a choir member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in North Little Rock. Ms. Gonterman was granted the first single parent adoption by the State of Arkansas in 1975, according to an online obituary. Paul Martin Montgomery, 63. Pulaski County. He worked as a pressman for 32 years. He was a member of Crystal Hill Baptist Church. He’s survived by his wife, parents and extended family, according to an online obituary.

63. Pulaski County. He worked as a pressman for 32 years. He was a member of Crystal Hill Baptist Church. He’s survived by his wife, parents and extended family, according to an online obituary. Hispanic, 73. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights.

73. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights. Earnestine Miller, 82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff. She was a widow and leaves behind sons and daughters, according to an online obituary from Brown Funeral Home.

82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff. She was a widow and leaves behind sons and daughters, according to an online obituary from Brown Funeral Home. Willie Clary, 84. Jefferson County.

84. Jefferson County. Donna Jackson, 69. Independence County.

69. Independence County. AUGUST 27. 7 deaths. (739).

7 deaths. (739). Freda Jane “Maw Mae” (Gossett) Stites, 73. Benton County. Coroner Oxford listed her death as happening in Benton County, but her place of residence was Vian in Sequoyah County. An online obituary from Agent Funeral Home states she is survived by her husband, two sons and grandchildren. She taught Kindergarten at Vian Public Schools for 41 years.

73. Benton County. Coroner Oxford listed her death as happening in Benton County, but her place of residence was Vian in Sequoyah County. An online obituary from Agent Funeral Home states she is survived by her husband, two sons and grandchildren. She taught Kindergarten at Vian Public Schools for 41 years. Roosevelt Lanier, 65. Chicot County.

65. Chicot County. Gladys Ragland, 88. Arkansas County.

88. Arkansas County. Don Weeks, 83. Pulaski County.

83. Pulaski County. AUGUST 28. 17 deaths. (756).

17 deaths. (756). Stella Clinger, 91. Jefferson County.

91. Jefferson County. Kandice Ward, 64. Died in Arkansas, but was from Pearl River, Louisiana.

64. Died in Arkansas, but was from Pearl River, Louisiana. AUGUST 29. 16 deaths. (772).

16 deaths. (772). AUGUST 30. 12 deaths. (784).

12 deaths. (784). (M), 73. Sebastian County. The man lived in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

(M), 64. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived in Fort Smith.

64. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived in Fort Smith. (M) , 39. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista.

, 39. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista. AUGUST 31 . 13 deaths. (797).

. 13 deaths. (797). SEPTEMBER 1. 17 deaths. (814).

17 deaths. (814). SEPTEMBER 2. 27 deaths. (841).

27 deaths. (841). (M), 73. Sebastian County. The man lived at Covington Court Health & Rehab.

73. Sebastian County. The man lived at Covington Court Health & Rehab. (F), 77. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Pocolo, Oklahoma.

77. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Pocolo, Oklahoma. (M) , 92. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs.

, 92. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. SEPTEMBER 3. 20 deaths. (861).

20 deaths. (861). (F), 67. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Covington Court Health & Rehab.

67. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Covington Court Health & Rehab. (F), 86. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Covington Court Health & Rehab.

86. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Covington Court Health & Rehab. (M), 91. Sebastian County. The Native American lived in Talahina, Oklahoma.

91. Sebastian County. The Native American lived in Talahina, Oklahoma. SEPTEMBER 4. 12 deaths. (873).

12 deaths. (873). (M) , Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs.

, Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. SEPTEMBER 5. 9 deaths. (882).

9 deaths. (882). (F), 59. Sebastian County. The woman was from Fort Smith.

59. Sebastian County. The woman was from Fort Smith. SEPTEMBER 6. 12 deaths. (894).

12 deaths. (894). SEPTEMBER 7. 14 deaths. (908).

14 deaths. (908). Hispanic , 74. Benton County.

, 74. Benton County. SEPTEMBER 8. 9 deaths. (917).

9 deaths. (917). (M), 86. Sebastian County. The man was in hospice care. He lived in Greenwood.

86. Sebastian County. The man was in hospice care. He lived in Greenwood. (M), 82. Sebastian County. The man resided at Covington Court Health & Rehab.

82. Sebastian County. The man resided at Covington Court Health & Rehab. (F), 86. Sebastian County. The woman resided at Covington Court Health & Rehab.

86. Sebastian County. The woman resided at Covington Court Health & Rehab. (F) , 95. Benton County. The woman lived in Bella Vista.

, 95. Benton County. The woman lived in Bella Vista. SEPTEMBER 9. 11 deaths. (928).

11 deaths. (928). (M) , 81. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers.

, 81. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (M) , 99. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs.

, 99. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. SEPTEMBER 10 . 12 deaths. (940).

. 12 deaths. (940). Velma McLemore-Brown , 92. Jefferson County. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Oliver Brown. She was born in Rison, Arkansas.

, 92. Jefferson County. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Oliver Brown. She was born in Rison, Arkansas. (M), 83. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista.

83. Benton County. The man lived in Bella Vista. John I. Hartley , 86. Cleveland County. He was from Rison. He was a member of Freehill Freewill Baptist Church in Herbine. He worked in the cotton fields, harvested corn, and mowed lawns at cemeteries. He was preceded in death by his uncle, John S. Hartley who raised him, according to an online obituary.

, 86. Cleveland County. He was from Rison. He was a member of Freehill Freewill Baptist Church in Herbine. He worked in the cotton fields, harvested corn, and mowed lawns at cemeteries. He was preceded in death by his uncle, John S. Hartley who raised him, according to an online obituary. SEPTEMBER 11. 13 deaths. (953).

13 deaths. (953). (M), . Sebastian County. He was from Guam and lived in Arkansas.

. Sebastian County. He was from Guam and lived in Arkansas. (M), 46. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived in Fort Smith. According to Coroner Kenny Hobbs, the man did not have any underlying causes and considers this a true COVID-19 death.

46. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived in Fort Smith. According to Coroner Kenny Hobbs, the man did not have any underlying causes and considers this a true COVID-19 death. (F), 75. Benton County. The woman lived in Pea Ridge.

75. Benton County. The woman lived in Pea Ridge. SEPTEMBER 12 . 11 deaths. (964).

. 11 deaths. (964). (M), 70. Sebastian County. The man lived in Poteau, Oklahoma.

70. Sebastian County. The man lived in Poteau, Oklahoma. SEPTEMBER 13 . 12 deaths. (976).

. 12 deaths. (976). (F), 97. Benton County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs.

97. Benton County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. SEPTEMBER 1 4. 10 deaths. (986).

4. 10 deaths. (986). (M) , 62. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers.

, 62. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. SEPTEMBER 15. 17 deaths. (1003).

17 deaths. (1003). (F), 83. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith.

83. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith. SEPTEMBER 16. 7 deaths. (1010).

7 deaths. (1010). SEPTEMBER 17. 9 deaths. (1019).

9 deaths. (1019). SEPTEMBER 18. 7 deaths. (1026).

7 deaths. (1026). SEPTEMBER 19. 8 deaths. (1034).

8 deaths. (1034). 9/20. No deaths reported by ADH

SEPTEMBER 21: 15 deaths (1 add’l. may be probable) (1049).

15 deaths (1 add’l. may be probable) (1049). (M), 91. Sebastian County. The man was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith.

91. Sebastian County. The man was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith. (F), 91. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith.

91. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith. SEPTEMBER 22: 12 deaths (1061).

12 deaths (1061). (M), 76 Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived in Fort Smith.

76 Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived in Fort Smith. (F), 85. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith.

85. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith. Mr. Pike , . Benton County. He lived at Siloam Springs Nursing Home & Rehab. for the past four years, according to family. This is the nursing home’s second COVID-19 related death.

, . Benton County. He lived at Siloam Springs Nursing Home & Rehab. for the past four years, according to family. This is the nursing home’s second COVID-19 related death. SEPTEMBER 23: 17 deaths (1078).

17 deaths (1078). SEPTEMBER 24: 18 deaths (1096).

18 deaths (1096). SEPTEMBER 25 : 20 deaths (1116).

: 20 deaths (1116). (M), 70. Sebastian County. The man was from Oklahoma.

70. Sebastian County. The man was from Oklahoma. (F), 60. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith.

60. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith. Donald “Donny” W. Rigney, Jr., 57. Garland County. He retired from the U.S. Navy. Rigney’s current position was Education and Technology Programs Manager at Riverside Vocational Technical School, Ouachita River Unit. He is survived by his wife and extended family. He was the 2nd ADC employee COVID-19 death.

57. Garland County. He retired from the U.S. Navy. Rigney’s current position was Education and Technology Programs Manager at Riverside Vocational Technical School, Ouachita River Unit. He is survived by his wife and extended family. He was the 2nd ADC employee COVID-19 death. SEPTEMBER 26: 19 deaths (1135).

19 deaths (1135). (F), 90. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Covington Court Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith.

90. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Covington Court Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith. (F), 89. Sebastian County. The woman lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling.

89. Sebastian County. The woman lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling. SEPTEMBER 27: 23 deaths (1158).

23 deaths (1158). (F), 68. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Poteau, Oklahoma. She died at a hospital in Sebastian County, per Coroner Kenny Hobbs.

68. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Poteau, Oklahoma. She died at a hospital in Sebastian County, per Coroner Kenny Hobbs. (F), 93. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith.

93. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith. SEPTEMBER 28: 21 deaths (2 add’l. are probable) (1179).

21 deaths (2 add’l. are probable) (1179). Charles Lock. Arkansas County. Charles and Pansy Lock were married for 63 years and died 1-day apart from COVID-19. They lived in Stuttgart.

Arkansas County. Charles and Pansy Lock were married for 63 years and died 1-day apart from COVID-19. They lived in Stuttgart. Pansy Lock . Arkansas County. Charles and Pansy Lock were married for 63 years and died 1-day apart from COVID-19. They lived in Stuttgart.

. Arkansas County. Charles and Pansy Lock were married for 63 years and died 1-day apart from COVID-19. They lived in Stuttgart. (F), 74. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith.

74. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith. (M), 81. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling.

81. Sebastian County. The Hispanic man lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling. SEPTEMBER 29: 21 deaths. 9 from nursing homes. (1200).

21 deaths. 9 from nursing homes. (1200). Pansy Lock, 81. Arkansas County. Charles and Pansy Lock were married for 63 years and died 1-day apart from COVID-19. They lived in Stuttgart.

SEPTEMBER 30: 21 deaths. (1221).

21 deaths. (1221). (F), 76. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith.

76. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith. (F), 60. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Greenwood.

60. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Greenwood. OCTOBER 1: 15 deaths. (1236).

15 deaths. (1236). OCTOBER 2: 7 deaths. (1243).

7 deaths. (1243). (M), 80. Sebastian County. The man lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling.

80. Sebastian County. The man lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling. (F) , 60. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Van Buren.

, 60. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Van Buren. (M) , 76. Sebastian County. The man lived in Van Buren.

, 76. Sebastian County. The man lived in Van Buren. OCTOBER 3: 16 deaths. (1259).

16 deaths. (1259). OCTOBER 4: 18 deaths. (1277).

18 deaths. (1277). (M), 76. Sebastian County. The man was from Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

76. Sebastian County. The man was from Broken Bow, Oklahoma. (M), 82. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs.

82. Benton County. The man lived in Siloam Springs. (M), early 60s. Lincoln Unit. The Varner Unit inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – North Little Rock. This was the 45th inmate death related to the pandemic, per ADC.

early 60s. Lincoln Unit. The Varner Unit inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – North Little Rock. This was the 45th inmate death related to the pandemic, per ADC. OCTOBER 5: 22 deaths. (1299).

22 deaths. (1299). (M), 90. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith.

90. Sebastian County. The woman was a resident at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab. in Fort Smith. (M), 77. Sebastian County. The man lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling.

77. Sebastian County. The man lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling. (M), 80. Benton County. The man lived in Berryville in Carroll County.

80. Benton County. The man lived in Berryville in Carroll County. OCTOBER 6: 22 deaths. (1321).

22 deaths. (1321). (M) ,. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health-Little Rock ICU. Coroner Kenny Hobbs did not have details about the person as the hospital called it in to the coroners office.

,. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health-Little Rock ICU. Coroner Kenny Hobbs did not have details about the person as the hospital called it in to the coroners office. (M) ,. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health-Little Rock ICU. Coroner Kenny Hobbs did not have details about the person as the hospital called it in to the coroners office.

,. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health-Little Rock ICU. Coroner Kenny Hobbs did not have details about the person as the hospital called it in to the coroners office. (F), 92. Sebastian County. The woman lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling.

92. Sebastian County. The woman lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling. (F), 88. Benton County. She lived in Bella Vista.

88. Benton County. She lived in Bella Vista. (F), 89. Benton County. She lived in Siloam Springs.

89. Benton County. She lived in Siloam Springs. OCTOBER 7: 13 deaths. (1334).

13 deaths. (1334). OCTOBER 8: 21 deaths. (1355).

21 deaths. (1355). (M), 92. Sebastian County. The man was from Clarksville.

OCTOBER 9: 27 deaths. (1382).

27 deaths. (1382). (F), 93. Sebastian County. The woman lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling.

93. Sebastian County. The woman lived at Ashton Place Health & Rehab in Barling. OCTOBER 10: 22 deaths. (1404).

22 deaths. (1404). OCTOBER 11: 17 deaths. (1421).

17 deaths. (1421). (M), 78. Sebastian County. The man was from Ozark, Arkansas.

78. Sebastian County. The man was from Ozark, Arkansas. OCTOBER 12: 17 deaths. (1438).

17 deaths. (1438). OCTOBER 13: 25 deaths. (1463).

25 deaths. (1463). (M), 73. Sebastian County. The man was from Roland, Oklahoma.

73. Sebastian County. The man was from Roland, Oklahoma. OCTOBER 14: 23 deaths. (1486).

23 deaths. (1486). (N/A), 69. Sebastian County. The Hispanic person lived in Van Buren.

69. Sebastian County. The Hispanic person lived in Van Buren. (M), 99. Sebastian County. The man lived in Alma, Arkansas.

99. Sebastian County. The man lived in Alma, Arkansas. OCTOBER 15: 11 deaths. (1497).

11 deaths. (1497). OCTOBER 16: 20 deaths. (1517).

20 deaths. (1517). OCTOBER 17: 19 deaths. (1536).

19 deaths. (1536). (M), 70. Sebastian County. The man lived in Fort Smith.

70. Sebastian County. The man lived in Fort Smith. OCTOBER 18: 20 deaths. (1556).

20 deaths. (1556). (F), 82. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith.

82. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Fort Smith. (F), 75. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Russellville.

75. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Russellville. (M), 73. Sebastian County. The man was from Roland, Oklahoma.

73. Sebastian County. The man was from Roland, Oklahoma. (M), mid-60s. Bowie County, TX. The Bowie County (Texas) Correctional Center inmate was in the care of ADC. He died at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

mid-60s. Bowie County, TX. The Bowie County (Texas) Correctional Center inmate was in the care of ADC. He died at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas. OCTOBER 19: 10 deaths. (1566).

10 deaths. (1566). (F), 71. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville but was pronounced deceased in Benton County.

71. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville but was pronounced deceased in Benton County. (M), 76. Sebastian County. The man lived in Van Buren, but was pronounced deceased in Benton County.

76. Sebastian County. The man lived in Van Buren, but was pronounced deceased in Benton County. OCTOBER 20: 14 deaths. (1580).

14 deaths. (1580). (F), 77. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Greenwood.

77. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Greenwood. (M), mid-60s. Izard County. He was an inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms and was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – Hot Spring County in Malvern.

mid-60s. Izard County. He was an inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms and was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – Hot Spring County in Malvern. (F), 92. Benton County. The woman lived in Centerton.

92. Benton County. The woman lived in Centerton. OCTOBER 21: 23 deaths. (1603).

23 deaths. (1603). (M), 73. Sebastian County. The man was from Muldrow, Oklahoma.

73. Sebastian County. The man was from Muldrow, Oklahoma. OCTOBER 22: 21 deaths. (1624).

21 deaths. (1624). (M), . Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health-Fort Smith’s ICU.

. Sebastian County. The man died at Baptist Health-Fort Smith’s ICU. (M), 65. Sebastian County. The man was from Roland, Oklahoma.

65. Sebastian County. The man was from Roland, Oklahoma. Pauline Anderson, 92. Poinsett County. She lived in Harrisburg and resided at Woodbriar Nursing Home.

92. Poinsett County. She lived in Harrisburg and resided at Woodbriar Nursing Home. OCTOBER 23: 10 deaths. (1634).

10 deaths. (1634). (M), early 60s. Izard County. The North Central Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related symptoms. He died at White River Health System Grasse Memorial Clinic in Calico Rock.

early 60s. Izard County. The North Central Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related symptoms. He died at White River Health System Grasse Memorial Clinic in Calico Rock. OCTOBER 24: 15 deaths. (1649).

15 deaths. (1649). OCTOBER 25: 15 deaths. (1664).

15 deaths. (1664). OCTOBER 26: 21 deaths. (1685).

21 deaths. (1685). (M), 71. Sebastian County. The man was from Ozark, Arkansas.

OCTOBER 27: 24 deaths. (1709).

24 deaths. (1709). OCTOBER 28: 18 deaths. (1727).

18 deaths. (1727). (F), 75. Sebastian County. The woman lived in Dardanelle, Arkansas.

OCTOBER 29: 19 deaths. (1746).

19 deaths. (1746). OCTOBER 30: 6 deaths. (1752).

6 deaths. (1752). OCTOBER 31: 25 deaths. (1777).

25 deaths. (1777). NOVEMBER 1: 33 deaths. (1810).

33 deaths. (1810). NOVEMBER 2: 27 deaths. (1837).

27 deaths. (1837). NOVEMBER 3: 18 deaths. (16 confirmed and 2 probable). (1855).

18 deaths. (16 confirmed and 2 probable). (1855). NOVEMBER 4: 23 deaths. (1878).

September 15 was the governor’s first weekly briefing. Announced 135 “probable deaths” as a result of COVID-19.

Arkansas includes “probable deaths” and the above list does not. The state currently reports a total of 1,782 deaths, a difference of 148 from the above list.

OKLAHOMANS WHO DIED IN ARKANSAS DUE TO COVID-19

3/26. Susan Young, 72. Stilwell, Oklahoma. Died at Washington Regional Medical Center.

4/15. Denith Deason, 83. Colcord, Oklahoma. Died at Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

5/28. Johnny Marlin, 73. Stilwell, Oklahoma. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. His wife, Susan Young, died there, too, eight weeks earlier.

TIMELINE DEVELOPING

A CLOSER LOOK: cultural divisions and COVID-19