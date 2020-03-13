A COVID-19 update from Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold

CONWAY, Ark. — The president of Hendrix college released information today regarding their plans for the COVID-19 epidemic.

I am grateful to everyone who has shared their concerns and offers of support as our Senior Leadership Team has monitored the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related developments in recent days.

While there are no cases of COVID-19 currently at Hendrix, our responsibility is the well-being of our students and employees. In a highly residential living and learning environment such as Hendrix, we are concerned that we cannot adequately ensure the health and safety of our students in the event of an outbreak.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to suspend in-person classes at the conclusion of classes today, and we will transition to synchronous remote learning after Spring Break for the remainder of this semester. All other campus operations will continue, and offices will remain open. A timeline of important dates is listed below.

We understand there are unresolved issues and will continue working to identify solutions to questions not addressed in this message. Please know that we are absolutely committed to upholding the quality of teaching and learning.

We will continue to update our resource and response page at www.hendrix.edu/coronavirus. There will be an FAQ section added to this page to address other issues, which will be updated as decisions are made. If you have questions about the information presented here, please email aboutcovid19@hendrix.edu.

I am grateful for the hard work of staff, faculty, and students who have assisted in planning and decision-making. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand its profound impact on everyone. Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding.

In the coming days and weeks, the resilience of our community will be tested, but I am confident this unprecedented situation will ultimately reaffirm the character and spirit of Hendrix.

Sincerely,

W. Ellis Arnold III ’79

President