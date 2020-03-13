A COVID-19 update from Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold

CONWAY, Ark. — The president of Hendrix college released information today regarding their plans for the COVID-19 epidemic.
I am grateful to everyone who has shared their concerns and offers of support as our Senior Leadership Team has monitored the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related developments in recent days.
While there are no cases of COVID-19 currently at Hendrix, our responsibility is the well-being of our students and employees. In a highly residential living and learning environment such as Hendrix, we are concerned that we cannot adequately ensure the health and safety of our students in the event of an outbreak.
After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to suspend in-person classes at the conclusion of classes today, and we will transition to synchronous remote learning after Spring Break for the remainder of this semester. All other campus operations will continue, and offices will remain open. A timeline of important dates is listed below.
We understand there are unresolved issues and will continue working to identify solutions to questions not addressed in this message. Please know that we are absolutely committed to upholding the quality of teaching and learning.
We will continue to update our resource and response page at www.hendrix.edu/coronavirus. There will be an FAQ section added to this page to address other issues, which will be updated as decisions are made. If you have questions about the information presented here, please email aboutcovid19@hendrix.edu.
I am grateful for the hard work of staff, faculty, and students who have assisted in planning and decision-making. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand its profound impact on everyone. Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding.
In the coming days and weeks, the resilience of our community will be tested, but I am confident this unprecedented situation will ultimately reaffirm the character and spirit of Hendrix.
Sincerely,
W. Ellis Arnold III ’79
President
Timeline:
- Friday, March 13: In-person classes will be canceled as of 5 p.m. for the remainder of the semester.
- Monday, March 16: College-owned housing will close at 5 p.m. for the remainder of the semester. Students should plan to remove all belongings by this time. Students with a compelling need may request to remain on campus past this deadline by completing this form. We recognize some items may not be able to be removed on this timeline, and we will work with you over the coming weeks to schedule the removal of any personal items or property. Students should take all items necessary for academic work with them when they leave. Students who have concerns about travel plans should contact the following offices for assistance: Chaplain’s, Dean of Students, Diversity and Inclusion, Residence Life, and Student Outreach Services.
- Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20: In-person classes will be canceled, and faculty training will be held for the transition to remote learning. The College will utilize Office 365 Teams for Education for synchronous remote learning. Students will receive instructions and guidance for adjusting to this new platform no later than Friday, March 20. Dining Services will remain open throughout the week.
- Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27: The College’s Spring Break will continue as planned.
- Monday, March 30: Remote courses will begin, along with academic advising and registration for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Other considerations and guidelines:
- College-sponsored travel and public events
- College-sponsored travel and public events will be canceled until further notice beginning Monday, March 16.
- Additional information about institutional events, such as Alumni Weekend (April 17-19) and Commencement (May 16), will be provided as soon as decisions are made.
Athletics
- Hendrix athletics will conclude all spring sports on Sunday, March 15.
- The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) will suspend SAA conference play as of Friday, March 20 for the rest of the season.
- Students studying abroad
- The Office of International Programs is working directly with students affected by changes in travel policies and program cancellations.
Faculty and Staff
- Technology Services is working to set up training sessions to help faculty learn the features and functions of Office 365 Teams for Education. Information will be shared as soon as details are finalized.
- All other campus operations will continue, and offices will remain open.
- While we are committed to continuity of employment for staff, we encourage anyone who is feeling sick to stay home.
Dining Services
- Dining Services will remain open March 16 through March 20. More information will be shared as soon as it is available.
