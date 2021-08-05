ACHI reports 140 Arkansas school districts in red zone for COVID-19 infection rate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) reported on Thursday that 140 Arkansas school districts are now in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 infection rate, up from 100 a week earlier.

The red zone indicates a COVID-19 infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

The information is based on Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) data obtained on Monday.

Of those districts, 16 have a 14-day infection rate of 100 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 1% of residents, up from 12 a week earlier. These districts are shaded in purple.

A bill filed in the Arkansas House on Wednesday would amend the state’s current ban on mask mandates to allow school districts to require masks in school district in the red and purple zones.

According to Thursday’s release, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said the bill would be preferable to legislative inaction, but the proposed threshold is too high.

“No school district should be legally barred from protecting Arkansas children from harm,” Thompson said. “However, politically, if a trigger is necessary to reverse the legislative ban, I believe it should be no higher than 30 new known infections per 10,000 residents over 14 days ― which appears as orange on ACHI’s map. If the Legislature takes no action and allows the ban on mask mandates to remain in effect in all schools while the Delta variant rages in our communities, children will be avoidably exposed to the virus, some will be hospitalized, and likely some will die.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal masking, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and ventilation in all U.S. schools.

As of Monday, the following 140 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over the previous 14 days. An asterisk indicates that a district is new to the list this week.