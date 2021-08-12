ACHI reports nearly 200 Arkansas school districts in high infection-rate zones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The majority of Arkansas school districts are in the red and purple zones of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s (ACHI) COVID-19 map, indicating a high infection rate across the state.

According to data from the ACHI, over a 14-day period,182 school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents within the district.

The ACHI reports that 42 out of the 182 school districts have a COVID-19 infection rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents within a 14-day period.

“Infection rates in Arkansas communities have been increasing each week, and our soaring hospitalization and death counts bear out that we are in the midst of a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said.

The data is not only specified to school employees and students, according to the ACHI. It represents infections among residents living within the geographical areas of the school districts.

This week, only seven school districts in the state have 14-day infections rates of fewer than 30 new known infections per 10,000 district residents,” Thompson said. “With the start of the school year imminent, it is crucial that school leaders use every tool they have to protect kids: vaccination for those who are eligible, universal indoor mask requirements, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and increased ventilation.”

To see the known infection rate within the districts around the state, visit the ACHI website at ACHI.net.