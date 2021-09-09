ACHI reports nearly 60 Arkansas school districts in high infection-rate zone, setting new record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement map shows that nearly 60 Arkansas public school districts are in high-infection-rate “purple zones” across the state.

According to data from the ACHI gathered over a 14-day period, 59 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or at least 1% of residents.

That figure is up from 41 districts last week and is now an all-time high, surpassing the previous high of 54 from the week of Jan. 11.

The ACHI also reported that they obtained data from the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday showing 189 school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 188 last week.

In a release, ACHI president and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson encourages those Arkansans who are unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect children who are unable to receive it.

“We must do more to protect our children from the delta variant,” Thompson said. “Everyone who is still unprotected should get vaccinated as soon as possible, bearing in mind that people who are too young for vaccines are relying on the rest of us to keep them safe.”

To see the known infection rate within the districts around the state, visit the ACHI website at ACHI.net.