LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Natural State currently has 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The data from the ADH shows that there are currently 885,987 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and 16,483 active cases, which is up 286 from Friday’s data.

There have been four deaths added to the state’s total since the beginning of the pandemic, which brings the number to 11,633.

Currently 402 Arkansans are hospitalized with COVID-19 which is up one from Friday. In addition, there are 69 Arkansans in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators.

The current number of vaccine doses given out to Arkansans is currently 4,247,516 since the start of the pandemic.