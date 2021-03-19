ADE provides more than $23M in COVID relief funds to 39 districts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced today more money has been awarded to Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief funds.

Secretary Key said that an additional $23.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds will be awarded to 39 districts that received limited funds under a previous allocation.

Because of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, ESSER II allocations were distributed based on Title I funds from Fiscal Year 2020.

Some Arkansas school districts with smaller numbers of high-poverty students received limited relief funding from the $500 million that ESSER II provided to Arkansas schools.

“As with every district in the state, these 39 districts have faced unprecedented challenges related to COVID; however, due to federal requirements regarding how the funding amounts were calculated and distributed, many districts received significantly-lower amounts compared to other schools,” Key said. “We are pleased to use state set-aside ESSER II funds to help meet the COVID-related needs of these districts as they continue to face challenges in providing essential resources and services to students.”

Any district that received less than $600 per student in ESSER II funds was awarded a portion of the overall state set-aside funds to bring the district up to a base amount.

Allowable uses of the funds include preventing, preparing for, and responding to COVID-19, as well as mitigating learning loss and restoring high-quality learning environments.

