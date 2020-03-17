ADH: 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise in the United States.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the state of Arkansas now sits at 22.

That’s six more than what the governor announced 24 hours ago.

Things are constantly changing when it comes to the virus.

Leaders across the state and President Donald Trump are urging people to not panic.

Stores will still be open and President Trump has now said a vaccine is now in phase one of clinical trials.

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced six new cases, and for the first time two of those positive cases are outside of the central Arkansas area in Cleburne County, bringing the total number to 22.

State leaders say testing for COVID-19 will increase dramatically this week.

“As we receive those tests from commercial labs, that information comes back to our department of health, and we will also have our department of health doing daily testing in their capacity and then uams is developing their testing capacity as well,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The economy is taking a hit because more people are staying at home.

“Over the long term it’s our restaurants that are going to suffer, it’s going to be the entertainment venues,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson giving his guidance according to the CDC for the state of Arkansas this morning from Fayetteville.

“Our restaurants I would discourage them from having them more than 50 people congregated in small areas. But our restaurants can be spaced out in a way that we can safely dine. We can safely exercise good health practices in that environment,” he said.

In Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is enforcing a city-wide curfew that will start on Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. All city facilities will also be closed to the public.

“We are a very resilient city, we are a very smart city, we will get through this, this is our journey right now and we will navigate this journey but we have to do this as a united little rock,” he said.

On Monday afternoon, the White House said Americans should now avoid gatherings of ten or more people during the outbreak. You should also avoid visiting bars and restaurants in person and it is best to avoid traveling right now.

“If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus and we’re going to have a big celebration altogether,” President Trump said.

President Trump also predicted the virus outbreak could be over by July or August.