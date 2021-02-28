ADH, Kavanaugh Pharmacy hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Saint Mark Baptist Church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held Sunday by the Arkansas Department of Health and Kavanaugh Pharmacy at Saint Mark Baptist Church.

They provided the first doses for anyone aged 65 or older.

This was the third clinic held by the groups.

An official with the Department of Health says Arkansans were quick to reserve a spot.

“It took less than 24 hours to fill up the appointments, and we actually had to shut it down because others were trying to get on there,” said Michelle Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health. “We have 400 doses and we had 446 that signed up, and we just hope to get those in arms today.”

There will be another clinic for follow-up shots on March 21 at Saint Mark Baptist Church.