ADH local health units to offer COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health will begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at local health units across the state starting next week.

The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone 18 years or older. The vaccine is given in two doses one month apart.

When people receive the vaccine, they will be scheduled for an appointment to receive the second dose.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. People are encouraged to bring their insurance cards to the health unit, but uninsured people will also receive the vaccine at no cost.

Learn more about the vaccine and the department of health’s vaccination plan on their website.

To make an appointment, call the closest health unit or call the statewide vaccine call line at 1-800-985-6030.

After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays.

There are health units in every county in the state.

Find out more information, including health unit locations, phone numbers and services, at healthy.arkansas.gov.