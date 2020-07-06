ADH releases numbers regarding COVID-19 cases employed by poultry businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released information on July 6, regarding the COVID-19 cases employed by poultry businesses.
There are 584 active cases, 2,324 recovered cases and 2,908 total number of cases.
Active COVID-19 Cases Employed by Poultry Businesses by Ethnicity:
Counties of Residence with 5 or More Active COVID-19 Cases Employed by Poultry Businesses:
Poultry Businesses with 5 or More Active COVID-19 Cases:
Non-Poultry Businesses with 5 or More Active COVID-19 Cases:
All information is subject to change. This data was recorded on July 6, 2020.
