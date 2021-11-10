ADH working with central Arkansas school districts gearing up for vaccination efforts

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health says they’re working with local school districts to provide onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

This comes after the FDA has authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The ADH says they’re happy to work with school districts to get them the vaccines they need, but they say when or if these clinics happen depends on the school district.

About 272,000 school children in Arkansas fall into the 5 to 11 age group.

The Arkansas Department of Health stands ready with vaccines if parents want them for their children.

“And we have in the state at least 100,000 doses,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with ADH. “And we’ll have additional vaccine doses arriving this week.”

The ADH says they’re happy to collaborate with schools to provide onsite vaccine clinics.

“But really, it’s up to the school district to determine whether they want to have on-site clinics hosted in their schools,” said Dr. Dillaha.

The Pulaski County Special School District didn’t hesitate. It’s gearing up for onsite clinics very soon.

“We’ll have four clinics the week of the 15th through the 19th,” said Jessica Duff, spokesperson for PCSSD. “They’ll be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at each of the four middle schools.”

The district says their goal is to get kids their first dose before Thanksgiving break.

“Then you look at that three weeks from the first dose, then that way they’ll be able to get the second dose before we go on winter break,” Duff said.

The district says parent reaction is mostly positive.

“I think a lot of it has to also kind of tie into we’re doing what we can to get this thing to stop,” Duff said.

PCSSD will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of November 15th at its four middle schools.

Monday, Nov. 15th at Maumelle Middle School from 3 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16th at Mills Middle School from 3 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17th at Joe T. Robinson Middle School from 3 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18th at Sylvan Hills Middle School from 3 – 6 p.m.

Parents must be present and sign a consent form.

You must sign up in advance. To do so, call the school district at 501-234-2000.

The North Little Rock School District has sent out a parent survey asking for feedback regarding the onsite vaccine clinic. You can access that survey here.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District has been contacted by a local healthcare provider to see if they want them to host an onsite vaccine clinic. The district has agreed, but no date has been set yet.

The Little Rock School District’s Point of Contact team will be meeting in the next few days to further discuss any recommended guidance. They said they’ll update parents as soon as they have a plan in place.