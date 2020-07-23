AR: 15,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/18

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — For four months, the country has seen a surge in unemployment claims because of COVID-19, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).

This week, the DOL reports 15,384 initial claims were filed in Arkansas for the week ending July 18.

This is an increase of 1,229 from last week’s filings of 14,155 (adjusted from 13,576).

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims were 11,165, down by 66 from the previous week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims from July 4 were 5,712. On June 27, 7,482 filed (-1,771).

Nationally, there was an uptick in initial claims of 109,000 for a total of 1.4 million people filing for unemployment for the first time.

“The previous week’s level was revised up by 7,000 from 1,300,000 to

1,307,000,” according to the DOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,416,000 for the week ending 7/18 (+109,000).



Insured unemployment was 16,197,000 for the week ending 7/11 (-1,107,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 23, 2020

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 15,255,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 624,131 deaths as of Thursday morning, July 23. In the U.S. there are nearly 3.5 million cases and more than 143,193 deaths.

Arkansas has 380 COVID-19 related deaths, and 27,990 people have recovered, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s briefing on Wednesday, July 22.

AR: 13,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/11

AR: 10,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/4

AR: 9,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/27

AR: 9,000+ filed or unemployment — week ending 6/20

LATEST POSTS: