AR Attorney General to appeal judge’s decision that allows mask mandates in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she will appeal a county judge’s decision to temporarily block Act 1002, a law banning mask mandates in Arkansas.

“I will appeal the decision of Judge Fox which blocked Act 1002 from going into effect,” Rutledge said. “For nearly seven years, I have always exercised my constitutional duty to represent the state of Arkansas and will continue to wholeheartedly defend state laws to protect Arkansans of all ages.”

On Aug. 6, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox granted a temporary order blocking Act 1002, which prevented the state from enforcing the law.

Since the judge’s decision, dozens of schools, including the Little Rock School District have imposed mask mandates. The City of Fayetteville also requires masks in public places.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced a mask mandate before the judge’s ruling, defying what was then state law due to the high case count.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Act 1002 earlier this year, but said last week he regrets signing it.