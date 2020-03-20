Ark. investment company not charging restaurant tenants April rent, requests they use money to pay employees

JONESBORO, Ark.- One property owner in Arkansas is sending a simple message to the restaurants that rent his properties- pay your workers, not rent.

Young Investments in Jonesboro posted a message on Facebook saying five of its tenants won’t have to worry about rent for April.

The coronavirus outbreak has crippled many restaurants in the state, which in turn means less money for employees.

“Mr. Young doing that for us this month, that money goes straight to the employees,” says John Myers, who is the owner and chef of The Parsonage.

“This is a crisis that the restaurant industry has never faced before,” says Paula Lowe, who is the co-owner and executive chef of Roots. “It’s nothing that we can change. Every day is day by day.”

Young Investment followed up with the post, writing on Facebook that they hope other landlords across the country follow suit during this trying time.