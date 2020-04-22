Ark. woman talks about her battle with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Right now, more than 800 Arkansans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Some have recovered at home, while others had lengthy hospital stays.

One woman called UAMS home for almost two weeks after coming down with the virus.

A cause for celebration after finally being able to head home.

“I thought I never would catch it,” says Deasha Dunnick, who has recovered from COVID-19.

Over FaceTime, Deasha Dunnick says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

“Everybody’s symptoms are different,” Dunnick explains. “I didn’t have pain, my back just started hurting a little bit.”

Other symptoms quickly followed after her test came back positive for the virus from UAMS drive thru testing.

“It’s rough,” Dunnick says. “It’s hard. I’m an asthmatic patient, so anyone dealing with asthma, it’s rough on their body.”

She spent 12 days at UAMS with round-the-clock care.

Which is why the moment was so special.

“I walked in with a good team and I came out with a good team,” Dunnick says.

While Dunnick spends a few more days at home resting, she has one piece of advice.

“Keep your hands washed, keep yourself well-dressed and your mask on,” Dunnick advises.

UAMS says they have discharged almost two dozen fully recovered patients from their care.