Arkansans reflect on life after getting COVID-19 vaccine

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Almost 300,000 Arkansans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. While some normalcy has returned, it’s not back to March 10, 2020.

For James Denny, pictures and the occasional video chat is the only way he’s been able to see his kids and grandkids for more than a year. He and his granddaughter Jenna have a special way to show affection even over a zoom call.

“Bug juice was our secret term to say ‘I love you whenever you want to,’” Denny said.

At 80 years old, this is his second experience with a deadly virus.

“I remember when the salt vaccine came out and we got to take it and free you know we’re free to go,” Denny said.

From surviving the Polio epidemic to now COVID-19, Denny is one of almost 300,000 Arkansans who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“It was like someone took chains off of me and let me loose,” Denny said.

Kathy Randel got her second dose in February and is now signing up others to do the same.

“I don’t think we realized how much stress we were under until we had gotten the shots,” Randel said.

She said that stress hasn’t gone away completely.

“It’s not like we ripped off our masks and thought ‘oh great’ you know. Everybody hasn’t had the vaccines,” Randel said.

Just like Denny, she hasn’t seen her family in more than a year.

“I feel like I’m protected but I don’t know if I could make someone else sick,” Randel said.

They both still don’t go out to restaurants and keep their interactions limited.

“Put my mask on. I still wear rubber gloves. We’re not going to take any risks,” Denny said.

They said sitting in the seat, rolling up their sleeves and getting a dose of protection gives them a little glimpse into the future.

“Spending time with your family children and grandchildren,” Randel said.

They can’t wait to see their families faces and hold them tight.

“I can’t wait to have bug juice. She said the other day I’m going to squeeze you to death. I thought that was so great,” Denny said.