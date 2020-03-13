1  of  3
Arkansas attorney general on the lookout for price gouging scams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With many hygiene products flying off store shelves, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wants you to be careful when buying these items online and in stores.

Things like hand sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper are being looked at closely by the attorney general’s office for price gouging.

Rutledge warns if you are caught price gouging products, which is selling it for more than 10 percent above the average, then you could actually be the one paying the price.

“Imagine an individual thinking they’re going to buy all the hand sanitizer and they want to sell each bottle for $10 a pop, well we can get them for $10,000 a pop for that sort of price gouging,” says Rutledge.

The attorney general says if you do see price gouging, whether it’s in stores or online, report it to her office.

