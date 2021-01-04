Arkansas Department of Corrections begins COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Correction is scheduled to hold it’s first round of COVID-19 immunizations on Tuesday afternoon.
Employees from the Division of Corrections and from Wellpath, the Department’s contracted medical provider, will receive the COVID-vaccine beginning at an event in North Little Rock, with Arkansas Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves in attendance.
