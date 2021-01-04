Arkansas Department of Corrections begins COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students heading back to the classroom this week, following winter holiday breaks. Health experts say daily health screenings and making sure to keep your kids home from school if they don't feel good is very important, during the health crisis. The school community can expect an added layer of protection with the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said he hopes families practiced social responsibility during the winter break. He said he is proud of how the district handled the first semester, switching to remote learning only for one week after thanksgiving break. He said it was because of the number of teachers in quarantine and not having enough subs to fill in.