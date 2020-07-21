Arkansas Department of Health holds COVID-19 Testing Event in Cabot Tuesday

CABOT, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 testing event Tuesday in Cabot.
The testing event is at the Lonoke County Health Unit on South 1st St.
The testing event will go on until 7 p.m.
