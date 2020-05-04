Arkansas Department of Health to host Cut & Counsel COVID-19 webinar

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health will host a webinar Tuesday on opening and maintaining barbershops and hair salons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cut & Counsel COVID-19 Webinar will be Tuesday, May 5 from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

During the webinar, participants will learn about COVID-19 symptoms and terminology, discuss guidelines to reopen and reduce COVID-19 risks for employees and customers, learn how to identify potential exposure, understand the importance of wearing a face covering, learn proper procedure for cleaning and disinfection and describe methods to reduce stigma.

You must register to participate. To register for the webinar, click here.

