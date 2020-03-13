Arkansas Head coaches release statements regarding coronavirus impact

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The head coaches of the Arkansas Razorback Athletics released their statements today regarding the impact of COVID-19.

“Thank you to Commissioner Sankey and Hunter Yurachek for their leadership during this unique timeframe. While we are extremely disappointed for our team and fans that the basketball season came to a sudden end, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes and community is paramount. “My heart particularly breaks for our seniors Adrio Bailey, Jamario Bell, Jeantal Cylla and Jimmy Whitt. Those guys helped us establish a culture for our program that will help us in numerous ways moving forward so we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.” Eric Musselman – Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“First of all, I really want to thank Commissioner Greg Sankey and Vice Chancellor Hunter Yurachek for their leadership during this unprecedented time. We know they will continue to do what is best for our student-athletes and our programs. “With that said, I am devastated for our team, and especially our seniors. This team worked so hard to get to this point, and an NCAA berth meant so much to this program this year. My heart goes out to them, and I just want to thank Kiara Williams and Alexis Tolefree for their hard work since joining this program. You both will be Razorbacks for life, and this program doesn’t get back to the tournament without your contributions on and off the court. “We know these decisions are being made with the well-being of the community in mind. While I am disappointed in the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, I am glad there are preventative measures being put in place to combat this ever-changing public health threat.” Mike Neighbors – Women’s Basketball Head Coach

“I appreciate the leadership that Hunter and Commissioner Sankey have shown over the last few days. These are unprecedented times that we are all dealing with right now and they continue to evolve. We want to make sure we are doing the right thing for the health and safety of our student-athletes and community. When we are allowed to return to team activities, we’ll be ready to go with a plan to improve our football program until then we’re focused on making sure everyone stays healthy.” Sam Pittman – Football Head Coach