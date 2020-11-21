Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. José Romero recommends Arkansans not travel for Thanksgiving Holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Spiking cases of COVID-19 has the Governor issuing a stern warning that may put a damper on your Thanksgiving plans.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays, but now the governor’s task force is asking people not to leave the state next week.

“You should not really be thinking of traveling a lot, even if you live in the state you should probably not engage in that,” said Dr. Jose Romero.

Romero says the task force is calling this holiday a ‘nuclear Thanksgiving’ and is suggesting Arkansans celebrate in a smaller group than in past years.

“Less than 10 people certainly would be advisable and preferably just people that are living in your home at that time,” Romero said.

He says the state has a track record with holidays causing a spike in COVID-19 cases such as the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Halloween.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” said Romero.

If you are still planning on packing up and crossing state lines for Thanksgiving, Romero says you need to get a test beforehand.

“If you do decide to travel, be tested before you go. Get a PCR test, get a test that can be rapidly interpreted,” said Romero.

Romero also suggested keeping the windows open for Thanksgiving dinner to allow for additional ventilation.

He also recommended families not take their loved ones out of nursing homes during Thanksgiving, noting that they will not be able to get back into the facility right away due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

