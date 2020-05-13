Arkansas making strides towards 60,000 testing goal for month of May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Testing numbers are a big topic today in the Governor’s daily briefing. Arkansas is making strides towards that 60,000 test goal for the month of May.

Arkansas currently at over 23,000 tests this month, so still aways to go to get to that 60,000 goals, but yesterday the state completed 2,278 with only a 2.2 positivity rate.

Officials have announced some other means to ramp testing up where appropriate. UAMS and Baptist Health hospitals will begin screening all incoming patients and all hospitals are encouraged to do the same.

Also, the community health centers association has announced they will amplify their testing capability from around 200 currently to 2,000 per week going forward and the Department of Health is assisting them with supplies towards that effort while also ensuring hospitals across the state have the supplies they need too.

“We’ve gotten more swabs we’ve been able to work with Quest and LabCorp and ensuring that we actually have the proper supplies to be able to perform the number of tests,” said LaSannon Spencer the Executive Director of Community Health Centers Association.

“Every day it improves so things are getting better and hospitals are getting the supplies they need and Health Dept continues to help us,” said Bo Ryall the Hospital Association’s Executive Director.