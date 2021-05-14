Arkansas MLK Commission hosting free vaccination clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will hold a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Monday, May 17.

The event will be located at the Mosaic Templars State Temple from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 906 Broadway in Suites 100-200 in Little Rock.

The event is free and open to the public.

Doses will be available to those who are currently eligible, which now includes all individuals over the age of 16 years old. There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. The vaccine will be available at no charge.

Free food will also be provided for participants.

All participants receiving vaccinations must observe the following:

Masks are required while onsite

Bring photo Identification

Participants may feel side effects

Stay for 15 minutes after receiving vaccination for observation

The Commission will provide vaccinations in partnership with Arkansas Health Permit Services Agency, UAMS Health, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Bank of America and Rock Region Metro.

Anyone with a vaccination appointment can ride Rock Region METRO LOCAL, LINKS and CONNECT services free of charge through May 31, 2021.

Participants will need to show the scheduled appointment on a printout/phone or a receipt of the vaccination on the same day of travel.

To register and for more information, contact (501) 526- 2211