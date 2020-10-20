Arkansas politicians test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas State Senate, one state senator two house members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokeswoman for the Arkansas House, St. Rep. Michelle Gray and St. Rep. Stu Smith have tested positive for the coronavirus.

St. Sen. Terry Price also tested positive. All are said to be doing well.

At the beginning of the governor’s weekly COVID-19 update, the governor said last week he was in a meeting with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor, out of what he calls an “abundance of caution,” he will be limiting his meetings.

The governor did take an antigen and PCR test on Monday. Both of those tests have came back negative.

As of Tuesday , the Arkansas Department of Health reported 844 new cases making a total of 100,441 cases. There were 637 hospitalized, which is up 24 from Monday.

14 deaths added today for a total of 1,728.