Arkansas receives over $8.1 million from HUD to bolster coronavirus response and relief efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has announced $8,190,367 in CARES Act coronavirus relief funding to Arkansas. Nationally, a total of $1 billion was announced through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to every state and U.S. territory.

“Coronavirus has impacted our communities and populations in unprecedented ways, and while some begin to see a decline in reported cases, others continue to fight this invisible enemy aggressively,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “This funding will afford states the ability to respond to the unique circumstances they are facing – from reducing risk of transmission to regaining the sound footing of their economy.”

The targeted allocation of the $1 billion in CDBG funding will provide financial assistance to help communities support:

Assistance for Low-Income Individuals, Elderly Persons, and Needy Children

Funds to safely provide low-income seniors with access to food, health care, and other basic needs. Funds to supply food to poor children who otherwise do not have access to adequate nutrition.

Families and Entities Impacted by Economic and Housing Market Disruptions

Relief funding for places with high unemployment claims. In these locations, businesses may struggle more, renters may have more difficulty paying rent, and homeowners may have more difficulty paying their mortgage.

Efforts to Reduce Risk of Transmission and Number of Coronavirus Cases

Funding proportionately allocated to states based on the per capita incidence of coronavirus cases compared to the national average.

Every U.S. State and Territory will receive a portion of these relief funds. A list of allocations can be found here.

After President Trump signed the CARES Act into law, HUD acted immediately to allocate its first wave of funding – over $3 billion to assist communities and non-profits – to help protect the homeless and Americans with compromised immune systems, as well as assist Tribal communities in their COVID-19 response efforts. To date, all grant agreement amendments from the first round of funding have been completed by grantees and approved by HUD.

Shortly after the initial $3 billion tranche, HUD announced a second wave of funding to help low-income Americans living in Public Housing. For more information on HUD’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the actions the Department has taken, please visit Hud.gov/coronavirus. Public Housing Authorities across the Nation have jumped into action to help assist their tenants and their communities during this unprecedented time. Read more about their stories featured in HUD’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign, here.