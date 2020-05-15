Arkansas River bridge lights will honor local high school graduates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – In lieu of in-person high school graduations, the “River Lights in
the Rock” downtown bridges, Big Dam Bridge and Two Rivers Park Bridge will be lit in honor of Little Rock-area high school graduates May 17-August 15, 2020, courtesy of the City of Little Rock, City of North Little Rock, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pulaski County Government.
“Spring 2020 should have been a final semester of achieved milestones and celebrations with family
and friends. Instead, it has become a challenge for central Arkansas’s graduating students,” said
Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “This is the county’s and both cities’ way of congratulating these
wonderful young adults, and giving them the recognition they richly deserve,” he added.
All 28 area high schools will be honored in their school colors. The final two December graduation
dates have not been finalized. Below is a complete bridge light schedule with designated graduation night tributes and respective school colors. NOTE: If two schools are listed on the same night, both schools’ colors will be featured on the downtown bridges, alternating every few minutes.
|School
|Graduation Date
|All Downtown
Bridge Lights Date
(If two schools
are listed on the
same night, both
schools’ colors
will be featured,
alternating every
few minutes.)
|School Colors
|West Little Rock Bridge
Lights Date: Big Dam
Bridge (BDB) / Two
Rivers Park Bridge (TRPB)
|Abundant Life Christian Academy
|17-May
|17-May
|Red & White
|N/A
|Jacksonville High School
|18-May
|18-May
|Red & Gold
|TRPB
|North Little Rock High School
|12-May
|18-May
|Blue & Gold
|BDB
|Hall High School
|19-May
|19-May
|Orange and White
|BDB
|J.A. Fair High School
|19-May
|19-May
|Navy, White and Silver
|TRPB
|McClellan High School
|20-May
|20-May
|Red, White, and Blue
|Both
|Parkview High School
|20-May
|20-May
|Red, White, and Blue
|Both
|Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter
|21-May
|21-May
|Blue & Gold
|TRPB
|Premier High School, North Little Rock
|12-May
|21-May
|Red & Black
|BDB
|Central High School
|21-May
|22-May
|Old Gold and Black
|Both
|Lisa Academy, North Little Rock
|15-May
|23-May
|Red & White
|Both
|eStem High School
|5-Jun
|6-Jun
|Blue and Gold
|Both
|Maumelle Charter High School
|10-Jul
|10-Jul
|Blue & White
|Both
|Baptist Preparatory High School
|19-Jul
|18-Jul
|Red, White, Navy Blue
|BDB
|Maumelle High School
|19-Jul
|18-Jul
|Red & Black
|TRPB
|Joe T. Robinson High School
|19-Jul
|19-Jul
|Black and Gold
|BDB
|Sylvan Hills High School
|19-Jul
|19-Jul
|Royal Blue & White
|TRPB
|Wilbur D. Mills University Studies
|19-Jul
|20-Jul
|Green & Gold
|Both
|Little Rock Christian Academy
|25-Jul
|25-Jul
|Navy and Forest Green
|TRPB
|Quest Academy of West Little Rock
|25-Jul
|25-Jul
|Green and Black
|BDB
|Episcopal Collegiate High School
|1-Aug
|1-Aug
|Forest Green and White
|Both
|Pulaski Academy
|2-Aug
|2-Aug
|Navy and Gold
|BDB
|Central Arkansas Christian Academy
|2-Aug
|2-Aug
|Purple & Gold
|TRPB
|Mount Saint Mary Academy
|3-Aug
|3-Aug
|Purple and White
|Both
|LISA Academy High School
|15-Aug
|15-Aug
|Red, White, Black
|Both
|The Excel Center
|December
|TBD
|Green and White
|Graduate Arkansas
|TBD
|Purple