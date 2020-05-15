Arkansas River bridge lights will honor local high school graduates

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – In lieu of in-person high school graduations, the “River Lights in
the Rock” downtown bridges, Big Dam Bridge and Two Rivers Park Bridge will be lit in honor of Little Rock-area high school graduates May 17-August 15, 2020, courtesy of the City of Little Rock, City of North Little Rock, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pulaski County Government.

“Spring 2020 should have been a final semester of achieved milestones and celebrations with family
and friends. Instead, it has become a challenge for central Arkansas’s graduating students,” said
Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “This is the county’s and both cities’ way of congratulating these
wonderful young adults, and giving them the recognition they richly deserve,” he added.

All 28 area high schools will be honored in their school colors. The final two December graduation
dates have not been finalized. Below is a complete bridge light schedule with designated graduation night tributes and respective school colors. NOTE: If two schools are listed on the same night, both schools’ colors will be featured on the downtown bridges, alternating every few minutes.

SchoolGraduation DateAll Downtown
Bridge Lights Date
(If two schools
are listed on the
same night, both
schools’ colors
will be featured,
alternating every
few minutes.)		School ColorsWest Little Rock Bridge
Lights Date: Big Dam
Bridge (BDB) / Two
Rivers Park Bridge (TRPB)
Abundant Life Christian Academy17-May17-MayRed & WhiteN/A
Jacksonville High School18-May18-MayRed & GoldTRPB
North Little Rock High School12-May18-MayBlue & GoldBDB
Hall High School19-May19-MayOrange and WhiteBDB
J.A. Fair High School19-May19-MayNavy, White and SilverTRPB
McClellan High School20-May20-MayRed, White, and BlueBoth
Parkview High School20-May20-MayRed, White, and BlueBoth
Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter21-May21-MayBlue & GoldTRPB
Premier High School, North Little Rock12-May21-MayRed & BlackBDB
Central High School21-May22-MayOld Gold and BlackBoth
Lisa Academy, North Little Rock15-May23-MayRed & WhiteBoth
eStem High School5-Jun6-JunBlue and GoldBoth
Maumelle Charter High School10-Jul10-JulBlue & WhiteBoth
Baptist Preparatory High School19-Jul18-JulRed, White, Navy BlueBDB
Maumelle High School19-Jul18-JulRed & BlackTRPB
Joe T. Robinson High School19-Jul19-JulBlack and GoldBDB
Sylvan Hills High School19-Jul19-JulRoyal Blue & WhiteTRPB
Wilbur D. Mills University Studies19-Jul20-JulGreen & GoldBoth
Little Rock Christian Academy25-Jul25-JulNavy and Forest GreenTRPB
Quest Academy of West Little Rock25-Jul25-JulGreen and BlackBDB
Episcopal Collegiate High School1-Aug1-AugForest Green and WhiteBoth
Pulaski Academy2-Aug2-AugNavy and GoldBDB
Central Arkansas Christian Academy2-Aug2-AugPurple & GoldTRPB
Mount Saint Mary Academy3-Aug3-AugPurple and WhiteBoth
LISA Academy High School15-Aug15-AugRed, White, BlackBoth
The Excel CenterDecemberTBDGreen and White
Graduate ArkansasTBDPurple

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Front Lines