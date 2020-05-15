Arkansas River bridge lights will honor local high school graduates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – In lieu of in-person high school graduations, the “River Lights in

the Rock” downtown bridges, Big Dam Bridge and Two Rivers Park Bridge will be lit in honor of Little Rock-area high school graduates May 17-August 15, 2020, courtesy of the City of Little Rock, City of North Little Rock, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pulaski County Government.

“Spring 2020 should have been a final semester of achieved milestones and celebrations with family

and friends. Instead, it has become a challenge for central Arkansas’s graduating students,” said

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “This is the county’s and both cities’ way of congratulating these

wonderful young adults, and giving them the recognition they richly deserve,” he added.

All 28 area high schools will be honored in their school colors. The final two December graduation

dates have not been finalized. Below is a complete bridge light schedule with designated graduation night tributes and respective school colors. NOTE: If two schools are listed on the same night, both schools’ colors will be featured on the downtown bridges, alternating every few minutes.