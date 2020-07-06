Arkansas Scholarship Lottery claim center closing due to possible COVID-19 exposure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center is immediately closing July 6, 2020.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing the Claim Center so it can be disinfected,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director.

The Claim Center is located at 124 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock. During this temporary closure, any player who wins more than $500 must mail in his winning ticket. It’s easy. Here’s how to do it:

Sign the back of the winning ticket.

Print and fill out a claim form that can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com under “Claim Prize.”

Make a copy of a photo identification card (driver’s license, U.S. passport, passport issued by a foreign government, U.S. Armed Forces I.D., or U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services I.D.).

Mail the signed ticket, completed claim form, and copy of the I.D. to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.

The player will be mailed a check. Prizes of $500 or less can be claimed at lottery retailers.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” Woosley said, “but the health and well-being of our employees and players is of utmost importance. We hope to re-open as soon as possible.”

LATEST POST: