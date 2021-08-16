Arkansas school districts start Monday amid COVID-19 surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple school districts across Arkansas opened their doors Monday amid the surging COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The decision on whether school districts will require masks for the upcoming school year has been ongoing, resulting in some schools adopting mask requirements for all students and staff.

Some parents across the state were concerned about the possibility of their children being unprotected against COVID-19 during the school year, including two Arkansas mothers who filed a lawsuit against the state to stop the enforcement of Act 1002, a new state law banning mask mandates.

In early August, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, allowing school districts to vote on requiring masks for the school year.

On Friday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she will appeal Judge Fox’s decision to temporarily block Act 1002.