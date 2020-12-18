Arkansas Senate Democrats: More steps needed to fight virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/AP) — Democrats in the Arkansas Senate are asking Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to close bars, limit the size of gatherings and extend protections for renters in response to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.
The Senate Democratic Caucus issued recommendations on Friday to governor.
Republicans control a majority of seats in the House and Senate.
The caucus said the state should play a stronger role in protecting Arkansans from the virus.
Hutchinson rejected the group’s proposals, saying it would hurt businesses that are already struggling.
Arkansas on Thursday reported a new record one-day increase in coronavirus cases.
LATEST POSTS:
- Moderna vaccine becomes second authorized for emergency use in US
- Sheridan School District and community volunteers provide Christmas break meals for 1,300 children
- COVID-19 relief negotiations hit a snag as deadline looms near
- Preview: No. 12 Arkansas visits Little Rock for in-state WBB battle
- Friday Evening Weather Update