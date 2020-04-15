Arkansas Spirit Squads reach out to Razorback fans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release)- The Arkansas Spirit Squads have been lifting the spirits of Razorback fans in the Natural State and across the nation by writing notes to those who are unable to see others during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20 volunteers from the cheerleading, pom squad and mascot teams have worked together to distribute over 150 handwritten notes in just a few weeks.

“It has given our students the ability to make an impact in the community even while they are at home,” said University of Arkansas Director of Spirit Programs/Head Pom Squad Coach Brooke Bailey, who is coordinating the program’s efforts. “It brings a sense of joy to people that our students would not otherwise know.”

The thought of sending notes to fans occurred around the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which could not be completed due to the virus. Bailey was on a phone call with former Director of Spirit Programs, Jean Nail, who suggested the idea to write notes to senior citizens in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The program quickly developed to include children’s hospitals and anyone that needed a little joy to their lives while practicing social distancing. Now Arkansas fans are able to sign up a loved one to receive a handwritten note in the mail.

“We have been able to send notes to Razorback fans from all over,” said Bailey. “There was a remarkable story of a 99-year-old that tested positive for COVID-19 but has beaten the virus.”

Like most across the nation, the student volunteers have been working from home, and continue to add on to the 150 notes already written.