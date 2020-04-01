Arkansas State Representative tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A state representative has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the spokesperson for the Arkansas House of Representatives, St. Rep. Reginald Murdock (D-District 48) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Murdock is in his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives and represents parts of Lee and St. Francis counties.

According to the Arkansas House website, Rep. Murdock served in the 92nd General Assembly as vice-chair of the House Education Committee and also serves on the Arkansas Legislative Council, Joint Performance Review Committee and the House Insurance & Commerce Committee.