Arkansas Surgeon General tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe posted on Twitter today announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bledsoe announced that he is already self-isolating and is working from home. In the post, he also made mention that his family has symptoms as well.

LATEST POST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories