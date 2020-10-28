Arkansas Surgeon General tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe posted on Twitter today announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bledsoe announced that he is already self-isolating and is working from home. In the post, he also made mention that his family has symptoms as well.
