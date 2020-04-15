ASU Jonesboro Chancellor recommends no tuition increase for Fall 2020, talks about budget cuts

JONESBORO, Ark.- The Chancellor for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro says he will not recommend increasing tuition or fees for the Fall 2020 semester.

In a letter sent to students Wednesday from Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, he says in part, “I understand very well the challenges that our students and their families are facing”.

He explains in the letter that the university had to cut its Fiscal Year 2020 budget by $2.35 million. According to Damphousse, the finance office worked with each division on the campus to find savings and other reallocations to cover the budget shortfall.

Damphousse also said he is expecting on a decreased Fiscal Year 2021 state appropriation due to the coronavirus pandemic and delay in the state income tax collection. The chancellor says university officials are building the Fiscal Year 2021 budget based on about 90 percent of what the university received in the Fiscal Year 2020 state appropriation. Damphousse anticipates the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 will not be done until early May.

To read the full letter, click here.