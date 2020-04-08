Attorney General Rutledge hosts roundtable with Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Bledsoe and local leaders

Rutledge says, ‘to address the needs and concerns our local leaders are facing’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted a teleconference roundtable today with Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe and over 200 state and local leaders to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas.

“Meeting people across the state is temporarily on hold, but speaking directly with Arkansans still allows me to address the needs and concerns our local leaders are facing in their hometowns,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Whether it was price gouging or how to conduct virtual city board meetings to comply with state law, our discussions allow for an open dialogue and an authentic look at what is going on the ground.”

Rutledge partnered with the Arkansas Municipal League, Association of Arkansas Counties and Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association to reach out to local leaders so she and Dr. Bledsoe could provide updates and answer questions about issues that were impacting many of the local communities.

