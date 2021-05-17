Baptist Health Community Outreach plans mobile COVID-19 vaccination stops in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach will be stopping in two Pulaski County communities on Friday, May 28, to administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The following mobile vaccination clinics are planned that day:

  • 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at New Haven United Methodist Church, 26616 AR-365 in Hensley
  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweet Home Community Center, 7000 Hwy. 365 in Sweet Home

Those attending are asked to provide a photo ID.

Supply is limited. All participants must be 18 years of age and older and must pre-register by calling (501) 202-1540.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.

