Baptist Health Foundation postpones events including Bolo Bash, Little Rock Open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Baptist Health Foundation has postponed its annual Bolo Bash events as well as other fundraising events planned for this spring and early summer.

Please see below for details regarding the event date changes:

Bolo Bash Golf Tournament , the largest charity golf event in the state at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, is now Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

, the largest charity golf event in the state at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, is now Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15. Bolo Bash Meet and Greet, a chance to meet this year’s Bolo Bash Luncheon keynote speaker, is now Tuesday, Sept. 29.

a chance to meet this year’s Bolo Bash Luncheon keynote speaker, is now Tuesday, Sept. 29. Bolo Bash Luncheon , the annual luncheon fundraiser still set to feature actress and director Joey Lauren Adams – a North Little Rock native – as its keynote speaker, is now Wednesday, Sept. 30.

, the annual luncheon fundraiser still set to feature actress and director Joey Lauren Adams – a North Little Rock native – as its keynote speaker, is now Wednesday, Sept. 30. Arkansas Charity Clays , the annual clay shooting tournament featuring lunch, an auction and other activities, is now Friday, Oct. 30.

, the annual clay shooting tournament featuring lunch, an auction and other activities, is now Friday, Oct. 30. Baptist Health Little Rock Open, an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger 90 tennis tournament, has been postponed by the ATP Challenger Tour and United States Tennis Association. A new date has not been set. All ATP events occurring through mid-July have been postponed.

For more information about Baptist Health Foundation’s annual events, visit baptisthealthfoundation.org or call (501) 202-1839.