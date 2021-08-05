Baptist Health schedules drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Little Rock

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Baptist Health Mobile Clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach, which regularly holds mobile vaccination clinics, will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 10117 Kanis Road in Little Rock on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Second dose is Tuesday, Aug. 31)
  • Thursday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Second dose is Thursday, Sept. 2)
  • Monday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. (Second dose is Monday, Sept. 6)

The two-part clinics are free via appointment and available to people 12 years of age or older.

To schedule an appointment for any of the mobile clinics, call 501-202-1540. Those who schedule vaccinations are asked to present a photo ID.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories