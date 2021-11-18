Batesville School District going virtual, remote next week due to COVID-19 spike

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Batesville School District announced on Thursday that they will be using Monday and Tuesday, November 22-23, as AMI days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Independence County.

According to school officials, the AMI days will be for PreKindergarten through 12.

No classes or services will be on campus, with all learning pivoting to remote and virtual learning.

Officials say that all employees will be allowed to work from home remotely to encourage social distancing.

After-school activities are noted to remain as scheduled.