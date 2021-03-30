Boozman goes on ‘Shots in ARms’ tour to promote COVID-19 vaccination effort in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – U.S. Senator John Boozman will be touring the Natural State this week called to help encourage Arkansans to get vaccinated.

The ‘Shots in ARms’ tour will take Boozman into communities to keep the momentum up in vaccination progress for veterans and those still in need of being vaccinated from COVID-19.

“I hope every Arkansan who is eligible to receive a vaccine will get one,” Boozman said. “This is important for the health of every resident and the eagerness we all share to return to normal as quickly as possible.”

Tuesday morning Boozman will meet with Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Dr. José Romero and Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) Director AJ Gary to tour a vaccine receiving area in central Arkansas.

Later, he will sit down with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key to discuss how vaccine distribution is going for teachers and how students are doing in this pandemic school year.

Boozman will also be making stops this week at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health facilities, hospitals, retail pharmacies, community events, and local clinics.

He will be discussing the challenges and successes of local government and health care leaders have experienced since vaccinations began.

The tour comes on the heels of the bipartisan legislation that was signed into law last week that helped Boozman introduce called Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize all Veterans and Every Spouse (SAVE LIVES) Act.

That legislation allows the VA to vaccinate all veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and some dependents when vaccines are available. It also urges the federal government to allocate more doses to the department based on this increased eligibility.

Stay up-to-date with Boozman’s ‘Shots in Arms’ events online by searching the hashtag #ShotsinARms and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.