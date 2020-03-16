CARTI implements drive-thru pre-screenings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In light of the recent influx of coronavirus diagnoses in Arkansas, CARTI is implementing elevated safety protocols to ensure the health and well-being of its patients, caregivers and team members. CARTI’s executive leadership and medical team continues to monitor this global pandemic on a minute-by-minute basis and are initiating appropriate protocols.

Starting Monday, March 16, CARTI’s elevated precautions include:

Drive-thru pre-screening locations for patients and caregivers to utilize. To view the pre-screen and parking location directions for the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, click here. All additional locations will utilize drive-thru and outdoor pre-screening locations outside of the main door of the facility. Because of these elevated precautions, all patients should arrive 40 minutes before their appointment to account for additional time needed to go through the pre-screen process and fill out paperwork.

Rescheduling all nonessential appointments to reduce the number of patients in clinic spaces and minimize the possibility of exposure for patients who have essential appointments or who are in active treatment.

Canceling all nonessential appointments for specialty clinics, including The Breast Center at CARTI and The Cancer Genetics and Risk Management Clinic. Diagnostic patients will continue to be seen at The Breast Center.

Discouraging patients from having food delivered to a CARTI facility, and encouraging them to bring food that has been prepared at home.

“As always, CARTI operates under the most thorough infection control procedures,” said Adam Head, CARTI president and CEO. “We have protocols and systems in place to safeguard the health and safety of our patients, visitors and healthcare workers, and to minimize the risk of COVID-19 at CARTI and within our community.”

If a patient is experiencing any respiratory symptoms, they should call our nurses line at 501.906.3000, available Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and weekends from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you have any additional questions, please contact your medical team or call 501.906.3000.