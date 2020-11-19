CDC recommends Americans stay home this Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 surge

(KTLA)- Exactly one week before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the holiday, recommending Americans stay home and avoid traveling to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid a nationwide spike in cases.

“As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” the guidance on the CDC’s website stated.

The health agency said that gathering with relatives and friends outside a person’s household raises the risk of becoming infected with or spreading COVID-19.

“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the agency emphasized.

The update came as the U.S. reported more than 1 million new coronavirus cases in the last seven days, according to CDC data.

For more on this developing story, click here.

LATEST POSTS: