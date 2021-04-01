CHI St. Vincent East Clinic hosts 2nd walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CHI St. Vincent will be hosting a second walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their CHI St. Vincent Community Care – East Clinic in Little Rock on Saturday.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located at 2500 East 6th Street.

The clinic will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to any community member over the age 16 interested in receiving their first vaccination as well as the second of two necessary doses to the 810 community members who received their first dose at the East Clinic on March 13.

Those attending are asked to enter through the gym at the East Little Rock Community Center gymnasium. No reservation is required.