CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs postponing elective procedures to focus resources on COVID-19 and other critical care needs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – CHI St, Vincent Hot Springs announced Wednesday that they will temporarily postpone and reschedule elective surgeries and procedures as the hospital focuses on capacity and resources due to the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and critical care needs.

“The postponement of elective procedures is a necessary step to conserve hospital resources, space and the capacity of our healthcare personnel to deliver exceptional, compassionate care,” said CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Douglas Ross. “CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will continue to provide emergency care and procedures deemed necessary in coordination with a patient’s physician.”

As an additional step to better manage healthcare resources and personnel will temporarily suspend Saturday clinic hours at convenient care clinic locations in Hot Springs Village to allow those healthcare professionals to focus on other areas of critical need. Regular weekday hours of operation for those clinic locations remain unaffected.

CHI St. Vincent is advising patients not to avoid critical care when necessary but advises other patients to avoid emergency rooms unless symptoms are severe.