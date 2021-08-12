CHI St. Vincent requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CHI St. Vincent is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

The requirement includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others caring for patients within its facilities.

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates,” according to a statement released by CHI St. Vincent. “Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe – and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

Employees are already required to receive vaccines for influenza.

